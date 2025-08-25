Are Sabrina Ionescu and Breanna Stewart playing for New York Liberty vs Connecticut Sun today, August 25?

The New York Liberty face the Connecticut Sun on Monday in a crucial matchup that could further shape the WNBA standings. Both teams need their stars on the floor, but the question hanging over this game is clear: will Sabrina Ionescu and Breanna Stewart be available?

The Liberty enter this contest after a disappointing 78-62 loss to the Atlanta Dream, a game where they were overpowered from start to finish. The absence of Ionescu and Stewart was evident, as New York struggled to generate offense and left glaring holes across the court.

Jonquel Jones tried to carry the load with 11 points and eight rebounds, while Kennedy Burke added 13 points and five boards. Still, the performances were not enough to lift the Liberty, who looked out of rhythm without their two leaders.

Will Ionescu and Stewart play?

Breanna Stewart is one of four players listed as questionable for New York’s meeting with Connecticut. Alongside Stewart, the Liberty also list Natasha Cloud, Sabrina Ionescu, and Isabelle Harrison as questionable. Ionescu sat out the loss to Atlanta with a foot injury, while Stewart has been sidelined since late July with a knee bone bruise.

Sabrina Ionescu #20 of the New York Liberty speaks to the media following the 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game.

Stewart’s status remains uncertain, but the questionable designation is at least a sign of progress. While her participation is in doubt, there is growing optimism that she could return to the WNBA bench soon, even if her minutes are limited.

Ionescu’s case is similar. Her return would provide a huge boost for New York, who are just 5-8 without Stewart this season. Ionescu was dominant in a win over the Minnesota Lynx last week, but her lingering foot issue suggests the Liberty may have to proceed cautiously.

The weight of the stars

Ionescu has been the Liberty’s offensive anchor this year, averaging 19.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game while shooting nearly 40 percent from the field. Stewart has been equally vital, contributing 18.3 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game, reinforcing her status as one of the most versatile forwards in the league.

The defending champions have endured a tough stretch with injuries trimming their depth, but Monday’s game offers a chance to reset. If either Ionescu or Stewart takes the floor against the Sun, the Liberty’s chances of bouncing back will immediately rise.

