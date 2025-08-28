Shakira Austin’s contract: What is the salary of the Washington Mystics forward?

Shakira Austin has quickly become one of the cornerstones of the Washington Mystics. Drafted in 2022, her presence in the paint has not only lifted the team’s defense but also established her as one of the most exciting young forwards.

Her impact stretches beyond rebounds and points—She represents a new era for the team, blending raw athleticism with a calm, commanding style. As her role grows, so does the intrigue around her position within the long-term vision.

Central to that conversation is the value placed on her talent. With her WNBA contract shaping both her future and the franchise’s path forward, the details of her salary carry weight far beyond numbers on paper.

What is Shakira Austin’s salary with the Mystics?

Shakira Austin’s salary for the 2025 season is $91,981, according to Spotrac. This amount corresponds to the final year of her rookie contract with the Washington Mystics.

Shakira Austin #0 of the Washington Mystics watches her shot against the Dallas Wings during the second half in 2025. (Source: Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

In the complex world of the salary cap, a player’s earnings are directly tied to their draft position and the terms of the CBA. As the third overall pick in the 2022 WNBA Draft, her initial contract was a structured rookie deal, designed to reflect her standing as a top prospect.

While her earnings are a fraction of the league’s top-tier veterans, her salary places her among the higher-paid young players in the league. This is a testament to the value the Mystics placed on her potential from day one.

Shakira Austin’s contract: How long does the deal last?

When the Washington Mystics drafted Shakira Austin, they secured more than a player; they made a multi-year commitment. Her initial rookie contract was a four-year deal, a common length for high draft picks in the WNBA.

This agreement, which began in 2022, was designed with a team option for the fourth year—a key component that gives franchises flexibility. In a clear sign of their confidence in her long-term future, they exercised that team option for the 2025 season.

This ensures that she remains with the team for the entire duration of her initial deal. However, it also means that her contract is set to expire at the conclusion of the 2025 season. After that, in 2026, she will become a restricted free agent.