Which players are participating in the 2026 WNBA 3-point contest?

Chicago will host one of WNBA All-Star Weekend's biggest attractions as elite sharpshooters, including Azzi Fudd, Marina Mabrey and Rhyne Howard, compete for one of the league's most coveted individual titles.

The field is set for one of WNBA All-Star Weekend’s marquee events. Six of the league’s top long-range shooters will take center stage in Chicago, where they will battle for the 2026 State Farm WNBA 3-Point Contest crown.

A mix of established stars and emerging talent will battle for one of All-Star Weekend’s most coveted individual titles: Rhyne Howard, Marina Mabrey, rookie sensation Azzi Fudd, Bridget Carleton, Natisha Hiedeman and more

The annual shooting showcase will once again serve as one of the highlights of All-Star Weekend, with the competitors facing a timed, two-round format that now includes the fan-favorite “From the Logo” shots.

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Who are the participants in the 2026 WNBA 3-Point Contest?

The 2026 WNBA 3-Point Contest features Rhyne Howard, Marina Mabrey, Azzi Fudd, Bridget Carleton, Natisha Hiedeman and Janelle Salaun. The six-player field was officially announced by the WNBA ahead of All-Star Weekend.

While Howard and Mabrey have previous experience in the event, four players—Fudd, Carleton, Hiedeman and Salaun—will make their first appearance in the league’s annual shooting showcase.

The competition will take place on Friday, July 24, at Wintrust Arena, serving as one of the headline events before Saturday’s WNBA All-Star Game at the United Center. Here’s a closer look at each participant:

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Marina Mabrey (Toronto Tempo)

Marina Mabrey #3 of the Toronto Tempo (Source: Sean D. Elliot/Getty Images)

Marina enters the contest as one of the favorites after establishing herself as one of the WNBA’s highest-volume three-point shooters. She leads the league in made three-pointers entering All-Star Weekend and has built a reputation for knocking down shots well beyond the arc.

This will be her second appearance in the WNBA 3-Point Contest after previously competing in 2024. With years of experience and elite shot-making ability, she arrives in Chicago as one of the most complete competitors in the field.

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Rhyne Howard (Atlanta Dream)

Rhyne Howard #10 of the Atlanta Dream (Source: Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

She returns to the competition after making her debut as a rookie in 2022. The Atlanta Dream star has developed into one of the league’s premier two-way guards while consistently ranking among its top three-point scorers.

Capable of creating her own shot off the dribble or spotting up from deep, she combines range with efficiency. Her previous experience in the event could prove valuable in a contest where rhythm and time management are often decisive.

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Azzi Fudd (Dallas Wings)

Azzi Fudd #35 of the Dallas Wings (Source: Ali Gradischer/Getty Images)

One of the biggest storylines of this year’s contest is the inclusion of rookie Azzi Fudd. Selected first overall in the 2026 WNBA Draft after a standout career at UConn, she quickly translated her elite shooting touch to the professional level, earning an invitation to All-Star Weekend in her first season.

Widely regarded as one of the best shooters to come out of college basketball in recent years, she has the chance to become one of the few rookies to capture the WNBA 3-Point Contest title in her debut appearance.

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Bridget Carleton (Portland Fire)

Bridget Carleton #6 of the Portland Fire (Source: Daniel Bartel/Getty Images)

She will represent the expansion Portland Fire after joining the franchise ahead of its inaugural season. Known throughout her WNBA career as a reliable floor spacer, she has become one of the team’s most dependable outside shooters.

Although this is her first time competing in the contest, her smooth shooting mechanics and consistency from long range make her a potential dark horse.

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Natisha Hiedeman (Seattle Storm)

Natisha Hiedeman #2 of the Seattle Storm (Source: Ali Gradischer/Getty Images)

She earned her first invitation to the event after putting together one of the best perimeter shooting seasons of her career. She ranks among the league leaders in made three-pointers while attempting a career-high number of shots from beyond the arc.

She has long been recognized for her ability to score in bunches, and the timed format could suit her fast release and confidence when shooting from multiple spots around the floor.

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Janelle Salaun (Golden State Valkyries)

Janelle Salaun #13 of the Golden State Valkyries (Source: Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

She rounds out the field after emerging as one of the WNBA’s most efficient long-range forwards. The French international has become a key offensive weapon for the expansion franchise thanks to her versatility and dependable perimeter shooting.

Like Carleton, Fudd and Hiedeman, she will make her debut in the event. Her ability to maintain a consistent shooting rhythm throughout the regular season has made her one of the competition’s most intriguing first-time participants.