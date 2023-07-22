France vs Jamaica: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online this 2023 Women World Cup in your country

France will play against Jamaica this Sunday, July 23 in what will be the Matchday 1 of the 2023 Women’s World Cup. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

[Watch France vs Jamaica online free in the US on Fubo]

The upcoming Women’s World Cup 2023 match between France and Jamaica is set to be an intriguing contest. France, known for their technical brilliance and tactical acumen, will look to control the game with their possession-based style. Their potent attacking lineup will test Jamaica’s defense throughout the match.

The Jamaicans, with their athleticism and pace, will aim to capitalize on counter-attacks and set-pieces to trouble the French backline. Both sides will be eager to start their participation with a positive result and make a strong statement in the tournament.

France vs Jamaica: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 7:00 AM

Australia: 8:00 PM

Bangladesh: 4:00 PM

Belgium: 12:00 PM

Brazil: 7:00 AM

Canada: 6:00 AM

Croatia: 12:00 PM

Denmark: 12:00 PM

Egypt: 1:00 PM

France: 12:00 PM

Germany: 12:00 PM

Ghana: 10:00 AM

Greece: 1:00 PM

India: 3:30 PM

Indonesia: 6:00 PM

Ireland: 11:00 AM

Israel: 1:00 PM

Italy: 12:00 PM

Jamaica: 5:00 AM

Japan: 7:00 PM

Kenya: 1:00 PM

Malaysia: 6:00 PM

Mexico: 4:00 AM

Morocco: 12:00 PM

Netherlands: 12:00 PM

New Zealand: 10:00 PM

Nigeria: 11:00 AM

Norway: 12:00 PM

Philippines: 6:00 PM

Poland: 12:00 PM

Portugal: 11:00 AM

Saudi Arabia: 1:00 PM

Serbia: 12:00 PM

Singapore: 6:00 PM

South Africa: 12:00 PM

Spain: 12:00 PM

Sweden: 12:00 PM

Switzerland: 12:00 PM

UAE: 2:00 PM

UK: 11:00 AM

United States: 6:00 AM (ET)

Denmark vs China: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: DIRECTV Sports App, directvsports.com, DIRECTV Sports Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Belgium: RTBF Auvio Direct

Canada: TSN3, RDS, TSN4, TSN+, RDS App

Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, TV3 MAX

Egypt: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1

France: M6.fr, M6, Molotov, Free, 6play

Germany: The first

Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Greece: ANT1, ANT1+

India: FanCode, DD Sports

International: FIFA+, YouTube

Ireland: ITV 1 UK, RTE 2, STV Scotland, RTE Player, ITVX

Israel: Sport 3

Jamaica: Television Jamaica

Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now

Mexico: ViX

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1

New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW, Prime TV, Sky Sport 1 NZ, SKY Go NZ

Nigeria: SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Norway: TV6 Sweden, NRK2, Viaplay Norway, NRK TV

Philippines: Philippines Live

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Sports TV1, Sports TV Multiscreen

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Serbia: Arena Sport 2P

Singapore: FIFA WWC CH01, meWATCH

South Africa: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football, DStv App, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Sweden: NRK2, TV6 Sweden, Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: SRF two, M6 Suisse, TRT Spor

United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: ITVX, ITV 1 UK, STV Scotland, STV Player

USA: Fubo (free trial), Peacock, FOX Sports App, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Foxsports.com, Telemundo, FOX Network.