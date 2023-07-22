France will play against Jamaica this Sunday, July 23 in what will be the Matchday 1 of the 2023 Women’s World Cup. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
The upcoming Women’s World Cup 2023 match between France and Jamaica is set to be an intriguing contest. France, known for their technical brilliance and tactical acumen, will look to control the game with their possession-based style. Their potent attacking lineup will test Jamaica’s defense throughout the match.
The Jamaicans, with their athleticism and pace, will aim to capitalize on counter-attacks and set-pieces to trouble the French backline. Both sides will be eager to start their participation with a positive result and make a strong statement in the tournament.
France vs Jamaica: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 7:00 AM
Australia: 8:00 PM
Bangladesh: 4:00 PM
Belgium: 12:00 PM
Brazil: 7:00 AM
Canada: 6:00 AM
Croatia: 12:00 PM
Denmark: 12:00 PM
Egypt: 1:00 PM
France: 12:00 PM
Germany: 12:00 PM
Ghana: 10:00 AM
Greece: 1:00 PM
India: 3:30 PM
Indonesia: 6:00 PM
Ireland: 11:00 AM
Israel: 1:00 PM
Italy: 12:00 PM
Jamaica: 5:00 AM
Japan: 7:00 PM
Kenya: 1:00 PM
Malaysia: 6:00 PM
Mexico: 4:00 AM
Morocco: 12:00 PM
Netherlands: 12:00 PM
New Zealand: 10:00 PM
Nigeria: 11:00 AM
Norway: 12:00 PM
Philippines: 6:00 PM
Poland: 12:00 PM
Portugal: 11:00 AM
Saudi Arabia: 1:00 PM
Serbia: 12:00 PM
Singapore: 6:00 PM
South Africa: 12:00 PM
Spain: 12:00 PM
Sweden: 12:00 PM
Switzerland: 12:00 PM
UAE: 2:00 PM
UK: 11:00 AM
United States: 6:00 AM (ET)
France vs Jamaica: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: DIRECTV Sports App, directvsports.com, DIRECTV Sports Argentina
Australia: Optus Sport
Belgium: RTBF Auvio Direct
Canada: TSN3, RDS, TSN4, TSN+, RDS App
Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, TV3 MAX
Egypt: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1
France: M6.fr, M6, Molotov, Free, 6play
Germany: The first
Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Greece: ANT1, ANT1+
India: FanCode, DD Sports
International: FIFA+, YouTube
Ireland: ITV 1 UK, RTE 2, STV Scotland, RTE Player, ITVX
Israel: Sport 3
Jamaica: Television Jamaica
Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now
Mexico: ViX
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1
New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW, Prime TV, Sky Sport 1 NZ, SKY Go NZ
Nigeria: SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Norway: TV6 Sweden, NRK2, Viaplay Norway, NRK TV
Philippines: Philippines Live
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: Sports TV1, Sports TV Multiscreen
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Serbia: Arena Sport 2P
Singapore: FIFA WWC CH01, meWATCH
South Africa: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football, DStv App, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Sweden: NRK2, TV6 Sweden, Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: SRF two, M6 Suisse, TRT Spor
United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Kingdom: ITVX, ITV 1 UK, STV Scotland, STV Player
USA: Fubo (free trial), Peacock, FOX Sports App, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Foxsports.com, Telemundo, FOX Network.