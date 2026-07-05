Brazil’s FIFA ranking updated for 2026 World Cup Round of 16 vs Norway

Powerhouse Brazil are locking in for a crucial Round of 16 clash against Norway, aiming to punch their ticket to the quarterfinals of the 2026 World Cup while backed by a newly updated FIFA world ranking.

Two global powerhouses are locking horns in the 2026 World Cup Round of 16. Brazil and Norway are desperate to secure a coveted spot in the quarterfinals, and with the potential scenarios officially locked in, anticipation is reaching a fever pitch for today’s heavyweight clash.

Brazil enter the match with the wind at their backs following the latest live FIFA ranking update, which saw the South American giants climb to No. 5 with 1804.92 points, jumping one spot from their pre-tournament positioning.

While Norway land lower in the official FIFA rankings, expectations remain sky-high given the dominant form both squads have displayed throughout this 2026 showcase. Now, with the venue and host city finalized, both sides are simply awaiting the opening whistle to unleash their tactical game plans.

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With kickoff times and broadcast schedules locked in for US viewers, Brazil are eager to cement their top-five status after fending off fierce ranking challenges from Morocco and Portugal; however, the Brazilian side will have to navigate this knockout test without the services of the injured Raphinha.

Vinicius Junior #7 of Brazil looks on during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C match.

Brazil’s evolution in the FIFA rankings

Like every elite contender in the tournament, Brazil’s global standing has seen their share of turbulence. Typically a permanent fixture in the world’s top three, the Brazilian side has endured recent bouts of inconsistency, raising the stakes for a deep World Cup run and adding immense pressure to today’s match, which already has kit selections officially confirmed.

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A closer look at Brazil’s month-by-month ranking trajectory over the last two years reveals the volatile path leading up to this tournament:

October 2024 – July 2025: No. 5

September 2025: No. 6

October 2025: No. 7

November 2025 – January 2026: No. 5

April 2026 – June 2026: No. 6

The officiating crew is finalized and ready, adding another layer of precision to a high-wire matchup where one powerhouse will inevitably see its journey cut short. With Norway and Brazil proving why they belong in the championship conversation, an exit for either giant at this stage would send shockwaves through the remainder of the World Cup bracket.