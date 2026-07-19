2026 World Cup Golden Ball prize money: How much does the winner get?

The trophy for the World Cup's best player holds a sentimental value that goes far beyond any monetary worth.

FIFA hands out several player awards, including the Golden Ball for the tournament’s best player. Unfortunately, it doesn’t come with any prize money, it holds strictly sentimental value for the players.

Because the Golden Ball lacks a cash payout, its actual worth depends on the player who wins it. Down the road, they could always auction it off, similar to what some players have done with their World Cup winner’s medals.

The Golden Ball proves a player had an incredible tournament, which naturally boosts their market value. On top of that, World Cup champions also receive a ring from FIFA.

Advertisement

When was the first World Cup Golden Ball awarded?

The award was first introduced in 1982 and is officially known for commercial purposes as the Adidas Golden Ball. Out of the 11 players who have won it, Italy’s Paolo Rossi was the very first.

Messi with the Golden Ball and World Cup in 2022

Lionel Messi is currently the only player to win the Golden Ball twice, though not back-to-back. He never received a dime in prize money for either, and FIFA doesn’t pay out cash for the Silver or Bronze Balls either.

Advertisement

Neither the medals nor the rings given to World Cup champions include a cash prize. They are strictly trophies and symbols to recognize them for winning FIFA’s ultimate tournament.