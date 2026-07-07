Argentina’s FIFA ranking updated for 2026 World Cup Round of 16 vs Egypt

Argentina and Egypt meet in the 2026 World Cup Round of 16, separated by more than 300 FIFA ranking points ahead of their first-ever World Cup meeting.

Argentina enter the 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 16 as one of the tournament favorites, preparing to face Egypt at Atlanta Stadium, after surviving a dramatic knockout clash against Cape Verde.

The reigning world champions are currently ranked No. 2 in the latest FIFA World Ranking with 1,913.71 points. Lionel Scaloni’s side eventually prevailed, overcoming Cape Verde 3–2 in extra time thanks to goals from Lionel Messi, Lisandro Martínez, and Cristian Romero, keeping their World Cup title defense alive.

Egypt, meanwhile, advanced after finishing second in their group before eliminating Austria in a penalty shootout. Led by Mohamed Salah, the Pharaohs reached the knockout stage following draw against Belgium and Iran, along with a historic 3-1 victory over New Zealand, the nation’s first-ever FIFA World Cup win.

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How do Argentina and Egypt compare in the latest FIFA rankings?

Argentina enter the Round of 16 as the higher‑ranked nation, sitting second in the FIFA World Ranking, while Egypt stand at No. 24 with 1,597.04 points. Although Argentina hold a significant advantage in the rankings, knockout matches often present different challenges.

Lionel Messi #10 of Argentina celebrates his teams third goal. Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

What is at stake for Argentina against Egypt?

Argentina have already overcome one of the toughest tests of their title defense, and another victory would send Lionel Scaloni’s squad into the quarterfinals. The Round of 16 match will also mark the first-ever FIFA World Cup meeting between Argentina and Egypt at the senior level.

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With Lionel Messi leading the Albiceleste and Mohamed Salah, who showed preference for Lionel Messi over Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, captaining the Pharaohs, the matchup features two of international soccer’s biggest stars competing for a place among the tournament’s final eight.