In which city and stadium are Argentina vs Egypt playing today at the 2026 World Cup?

Argentina is expected to punch its ticket to the next round in a luxurious stadium located in a passionate sports city, where Egypt will likely fight until the final whistle.

Atlanta is the chosen city where Argentina looks to eliminate Egypt from the 2026 World Cup and advance to the next round. This matchup is easily one of the most highly anticipated games before the quarterfinals even begin.

Nearly 70,000 seats are available for the Argentine and Egyptian fan bases, who will surely pack the stadium in Atlanta. During the group stage, the venue was packed for almost every single game, with the sole exception of Czechia vs. South Africa, where just over a thousand tickets went unsold.

Playing in a city like Atlanta provides the perfect backdrop for a World Cup clash. It is also the perfect stage for a French referee making his second game, who will be tasked with keeping the game flowing and ensuring Argentina and Egypt deliver a world-class match.

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Atlanta as a host city and its Stadium

So far this World Cup, Atlanta has lived up to every expectation as a host city. Out of its eight scheduled matches, five were in the group stage. This upcoming clash, featuring a highly FIFA-ranked Argentina squad, will be the second of three knockout stage games hosted here, with the final one being a semifinal matchup.

The stadium, which serves as the home of Atlanta United FC (MLS) and the Atlanta Falcons (NFL), has thoroughly impressed the international fan. A big reason for that is its retractable roof, a feature that isn’t very common in World Cup history.

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Does either team have an advantage in Atlanta?

Argentina has already played in a closed-roof stadium this tournament, and so has Egypt. The Egyptian squad, which also boasts a strong FIFA ranking, played at least one match at Dallas’s AT&T Stadium, just like the Argentine squad did. Because of this, each team should feel completely comfortable playing in a climate-controlled environment.