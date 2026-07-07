The uniforms Argentina and Egypt are wearing today for 2026 World Cup Round of 16

Argentina will wear its primary uniform, just like Egypt, which will sport its iconic jersey for a heart-stopping match.

Argentina will wear its classic white and light blue jersey against Egypt, which will also get to sport the red jersey that makes them stand out on the field, a look that’s perfect for a high-intensity match in the 2026 World Cup Round of 16.

While jerseys might bring a bit of luck to national teams, one thing is for sure: the thousands of fans attending the Argentina vs. Egypt Round of 16 match at the 2026 World Cup will be rocking those same jerseys to support their teams.

Argentina’s home jersey is one of the most highly coveted among the 48 national teams in the tournament, and Lionel Messi’s version is easily one of the top sellers. Expect to see this jersey all across the stadium, with Argentina fans singing the songs that sound lound at this World Cup.

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Argentina and Egypt uniforms for Match 95

Players will be easy to spot on the massive field at the stadium in Atlanta. Argentina will wear its white and light blue jersey with white shorts, while Egypt will sport a red jersey with black shorts and black socks. The goalkeepers, however, will bring a different look.

Argentina goalkeeper Dibu Martinez will suit up in light green and black, while the goalkeeper protecting the Egyptian net, Mostafa Shobeir, will wear a striking bright yellow. The French referee for this Argentina-Egypt matchup will also wear a yellow jersey.

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How much does the Egypt jersey cost compared to Argentina’s?

The Egypt jersey on the official PUMA US store retails for $100, and the home kit was completely sold out at the time of writing. The price difference compared to Argentina’s jersey is $30 or more; depending on the player’s name, the official Adidas store lists Argentina’s jersey from $130 to $180.