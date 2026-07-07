Who is the referee for Argentina vs Egypt today at the 2026 World Cup?

A veteran in domestic leagues but a debutant on the World Cup stage, that is the profile of the referee set to officiate the match between Argentina and Egypt.

François Letexier will referee the upcoming match where Argentina must fight past Egypt to advance to the next stage. This marks his second assignment of the 2026 World Cup, and so far, he has maintained a high yellow card average per game.

While Letexier is a newcomer to a tournament of this scale, he is a seasoned veteran in his officiating career, boasting a resume of more than 140 matches.Furthermore, since this clash between Argentina and Egypt will take place in a major city and a massive stadium, it offers the perfect stage for him to showcase his vast experience.

Argentina enters Match 95 with a must-win mindset, looking to avoid a draw or a loss against Egypt. This high-stakes environment could make things tricky for Letexier, who is currently averaging a four-yellow-card mark in the World Cup.

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Limited tournament experience, but tough on players

In his first World Cup game, a matchup between Cape Verde and Saudi Arabia, Letexier proved he isn’t afraid to lay down the law. Not only did he hand out four yellow cards, but he also had to manage a physical game that featured 26 fouls and 45 tackles, forcing him to rein the players in on several occasions.

Francois Letexier booking a player in the World Cup (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Given Egypt’s high FIFA ranking, each squad will likely play with intense motivation to secure a victory at all costs. Letexier, who has yet to award a penalty kick in the tournament, will need to be sharp in managing player collisions.

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Match 95 could get heated

The temperature on the pitch has nothing to do with the weather. Match 95 promises to be a battle not just for a spot in the next round, but also a visually historic one, as each team will wear its traditional primary jersey colors, injecting even more passion into the fixture.

Ahead of this matchup, Argentina committed a 13-foul total against Cape Verde, a surprisingly high number against a tough, resilient underdog. Meanwhile, Egypt recorded a 14-foul count in a grueling match against Australia, where the squad received a yellow card booking three times.