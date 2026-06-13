Brazil vs Morocco: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a 2026 World Cup match on June 13, 2026

Brazil will face Morocco at the MetLife Stadium for Matchday 1 of FIFA World Cup group stage. Brazil's debut is against Morocco, who made history in the last World Cup. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Brazil vs Morocco Tournament 2026 World Cup Date Saturday, June 13, 2026 Time 6:00 PM (ET) / 3:00 PM (PT) TV Channels FOX, Telemundo Live Stream Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, Peacock Premium

How to watch Brazil vs Morocco in the USA

Fans across the United States can watch this highly anticipated showdown live on FOX and Telemundo through traditional television coverage.

Streaming will be available on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, and Peacock Premium. It’s a match soccer fans won’t want to miss.

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Can I watch Brazil vs Morocco for free?

Soccer supporters across the U.S. can stream this marquee showdown live through Fubo or DirecTV Stream, both of which currently provide a five-day free trial for qualifying new users.

With nationwide coverage of the game available on each platform, fans won’t miss any of the key action, standout moments, or game-changing plays from kickoff to the final whistle.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

One of the standout games of the group stage is on deck as Brazil and Morocco square off in a matchup that could play a key role in determining who advances.

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Brazil, led by Carlo Ancelotti, arrives as one of the tournament favorites and will be aiming for a winning start.

Morocco, meanwhile, returns with much of the squad that made history by reaching the 2022 World Cup semifinals, and will be eager to show it can once again challenge one of the sport’s biggest powers.

Achraf Hakimi of Morocco – Franco Arland/Getty Images

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Brazil vs Morocco: Predicted Lineups

Brazil (4-2-3-1): Alisson; Danilo, Marquinhos, Gabriel, Sandro; Casemiro, Guimaraes; Raphinha, Paqueta, Vinicius Jr; Cunha.

Morocco (4-3-3): Bounou; Hakimi, Diop, Riad, Mazraoui; Amrabat, El Aynaoui, Ounahi; Diaz, Saibari, El Khannouss.

What time is the Brazil vs Morocco match?

The match kicks off today, June 13, at 6:00 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

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Eastern Time: 6:00 PM

Central Time: 5:00 PM

Mountain Time: 4:00 PM

Pacific Time: 3:00 PM