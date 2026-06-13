Brazil vs Morocco: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a 2026 World Cup match on June 13, 2026

|Match Summary
|Match
|Brazil vs Morocco
|Tournament
|2026 World Cup
|Date
|Saturday, June 13, 2026
|Time
|6:00 PM (ET) / 3:00 PM (PT)
|TV Channels
|FOX, Telemundo
|Live Stream
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, Peacock Premium
How to watch Brazil vs Morocco in the USA
Fans across the United States can watch this highly anticipated showdown live on FOX and Telemundo through traditional television coverage.
Streaming will be available on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, and Peacock Premium. It’s a match soccer fans won’t want to miss.
Can I watch Brazil vs Morocco for free?
Soccer supporters across the U.S. can stream this marquee showdown live through Fubo or DirecTV Stream, both of which currently provide a five-day free trial for qualifying new users.
With nationwide coverage of the game available on each platform, fans won’t miss any of the key action, standout moments, or game-changing plays from kickoff to the final whistle.
Match Preview: What’s at stake?
One of the standout games of the group stage is on deck as Brazil and Morocco square off in a matchup that could play a key role in determining who advances.
Brazil, led by Carlo Ancelotti, arrives as one of the tournament favorites and will be aiming for a winning start.
Morocco, meanwhile, returns with much of the squad that made history by reaching the 2022 World Cup semifinals, and will be eager to show it can once again challenge one of the sport’s biggest powers.
Achraf Hakimi of Morocco – Franco Arland/Getty Images
Brazil vs Morocco: Predicted Lineups
Brazil (4-2-3-1): Alisson; Danilo, Marquinhos, Gabriel, Sandro; Casemiro, Guimaraes; Raphinha, Paqueta, Vinicius Jr; Cunha.
Morocco (4-3-3): Bounou; Hakimi, Diop, Riad, Mazraoui; Amrabat, El Aynaoui, Ounahi; Diaz, Saibari, El Khannouss.
What time is the Brazil vs Morocco match?
The match kicks off today, June 13, at 6:00 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:
Eastern Time: 6:00 PM
Central Time: 5:00 PM
Mountain Time: 4:00 PM
Pacific Time: 3:00 PM