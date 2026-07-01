Colombia vs Ghana: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a 2026 World Cup match on July 3, 2026

|Match Summary
|Match
|Colombia vs Ghana
|Tournament
|2026 World Cup
|Date
|Friday, July 3, 2026
|Time
|9:30 PM (ET) / 6:30 PM (PT)
|TV Channels
|FOX, Telemundo
|Live Stream
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, Peacock Premium
How to watch Colombia vs Ghana in the USA
Fans in the United States can catch every minute live on FOX and Telemundo with most cable or satellite TV services.
Streaming options include Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, and Peacock Premium, so be sure to tune in and watch every moment.
Can I watch Colombia vs Ghana for free?
U.S. fans can watch this matchup live on Fubo and DirecTV Stream, with both services offering eligible new users a free five-day trial.
Available nationwide, both services provide full match coverage from kickoff to the final whistle.
Ricardo Quaresma blasts Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal following tie with Colombia at 2026 World Cup
Match Preview: What’s at stake?
Colombia and Ghana meet in a high-stakes knockout clash after both impressed during the group stage. Colombia earned seven of a possible nine points behind the leadership of Luis Diaz and now looks to continue its outstanding tournament run.
Ghana advanced by defeating Panama and earning a crucial draw against England despite its loss to Croatia. With a place in the Round of 16 at stake, both teams will be determined to keep their World Cup hopes alive.
Antoine Semenyo of Ghana – Darrian Traynor/Getty Images
Colombia vs Ghana: Predicted Lineups
Colombia (4-3-3): D. Ospina; D. Munoz, D. Sanchez, J. Lucumi, J. Mojica; R. Rios, J. Lerma, J. Rodriguez; J. Arias, J. Cordoba, L. Diaz.
Ghana (4-3-3): L. Ati-Zigi; A. Seidu, J. Opoku, A. Mumin, G. Mensah; T. Partey, E. Owusu, A. Semenyo; K. Sulemana, I. Williams, J. Ayew.
What time is the Colombia vs Ghana match?
The match kicks off today, July 3, at 9:30 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:
Eastern Time: 9:30 PM
Central Time: 8:30 PM
Mountain Time: 7:30 PM
Pacific Time: 6:30 PM