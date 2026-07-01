Colombia vs Ghana: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a 2026 World Cup match on July 3, 2026

Colombia will clash against Ghana at the Kansas City Stadium in the FIFA World Cup round of 32. After a good group stage, Luis Diaz's Colombia faces the tough Ghanaian team. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Colombia vs Ghana Tournament 2026 World Cup Date Friday, July 3, 2026 Time 9:30 PM (ET) / 6:30 PM (PT) TV Channels FOX, Telemundo Live Stream Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, Peacock Premium

How to watch Colombia vs Ghana in the USA

Fans in the United States can catch every minute live on FOX and Telemundo with most cable or satellite TV services.

Streaming options include Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, and Peacock Premium, so be sure to tune in and watch every moment.

Advertisement

Can I watch Colombia vs Ghana for free?

U.S. fans can watch this matchup live on Fubo and DirecTV Stream, with both services offering eligible new users a free five-day trial.

Available nationwide, both services provide full match coverage from kickoff to the final whistle.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Colombia and Ghana meet in a high-stakes knockout clash after both impressed during the group stage. Colombia earned seven of a possible nine points behind the leadership of Luis Diaz and now looks to continue its outstanding tournament run.

Ghana advanced by defeating Panama and earning a crucial draw against England despite its loss to Croatia. With a place in the Round of 16 at stake, both teams will be determined to keep their World Cup hopes alive.

Advertisement

Antoine Semenyo of Ghana – Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

Colombia vs Ghana: Predicted Lineups

Colombia (4-3-3): D. Ospina; D. Munoz, D. Sanchez, J. Lucumi, J. Mojica; R. Rios, J. Lerma, J. Rodriguez; J. Arias, J. Cordoba, L. Diaz.

Ghana (4-3-3): L. Ati-Zigi; A. Seidu, J. Opoku, A. Mumin, G. Mensah; T. Partey, E. Owusu, A. Semenyo; K. Sulemana, I. Williams, J. Ayew.

Advertisement

What time is the Colombia vs Ghana match?

The match kicks off today, July 3, at 9:30 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

Eastern Time: 9:30 PM

Central Time: 8:30 PM

Mountain Time: 7:30 PM

Pacific Time: 6:30 PM