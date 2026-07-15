Lionel Scaloni after Argentina’s comeback vs England to reach another World Cup final: ‘We really are unique’

Argentina have done it once again. The reigning world champions produced a remarkable comeback against England to reach the World Cup final for the second consecutive tournament. Lionel Scaloni, the mastermind behind this team, knows he has a truly special squad.

“I’m speechless. I’m so happy for this group and for our people; they never stop amazing me. It’s hard to put into words what these players continue to show. We are unique, truly. These people inspire us to keep winning,” the manager said after the match.

Now, Argentina will face Spain next Sunday to determine whether they can lift the World Cup trophy once again. Driven by their tradition, resilience, and heart, La Albiceleste are aiming to reach the summit of world soccer one more time.

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Enzo opened the door

After Anthony Gordon opened the scoring, the match slowly began to tighten up. However, Argentina have an ace up their sleeve — the kind of player that few teams have in their squads and who can often make the difference.

Enzo Fernandez of Argentina.

Lionel Messi provided two assists, continuing to add to his legendary legacy in the sport. On the first one, Enzo Fernandez scored the equalizer with a powerful right-footed strike from outside the box. In the final moments of the match, after a cross from the No. 10, Lautaro Martinez headed home to seal the 2-1 victory.

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England’s heartbreak

England were eliminated by Argentina after they appeared the match was slipping into the Europeans’ hands. The heartbreak was complete, and this team will have to wait a little longer to win the World Cup title once again.

1966 was the last and only time England lifted the World Cup trophy, and this time it will not be the occasion to celebrate another title. The consolation for Thomas Tuchel and his squad will be the chance to secure third place next Saturday.

What’s next for Argentina?

Spain and Argentina will go head-to-head on Sunday, to determine who will be crowned champion of the 2026 World Cup. La Roja advanced after eliminating France, while La Albiceleste reached the final by defeating England.

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The match already has a confirmed venue and schedule: kickoff is set for 3 PM ET, with the iconic New York New Jersey Stadium serving as the host venue. The two teams competing for third place will play on Saturday at Miami Stadium.