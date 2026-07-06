FIFA reveals fine on Folarin Balogun, USA despite lifting one-game suspension

Although FIFA reversed course on Folarin Balogun's one-game suspension ahead of the Round of 16 of the 2026 World Cup, soccer's governing body confirmed a fine for the USMNT's striker.

Against all odds, FIFA lifted Folarin Balogun’s suspension ahead of the Round of 16 showdown between the United States Men’s National Team (USMNT) and Belgium at the 2026 World Cup. After hours of speculation on what would the Americans do, the USMNT have confirmed Balogun will be starting against Belgium. The ball is now in the Royal Belgian Football Association’s court (RBFA), as fans wonder if the Belgians will make good on their warning.

However, while the governing body has given the USMNT the green light to play its leading goalscorer in a crucial elimination game at the 2026 World Cup, FIFA revealed the Stars and Stripes and Balogun aren’t getting away with the financial side of Balogun’s infraction. As the FIFA Disciplinary Committee doubled down on why Balogun can play against Belgium, they put their carrot-and-stick approach on full display.

“On 5 July 2026, the FIFA Disciplinary Committee found Balogun guilty of both infringements, imposed a one-match suspension (suspended on probation for one year) and a USD 40,000 fine, and notified the parties of the decision,” FIFA’s latest statement on the polarizing overturning of Balogun’s ban read.

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“In addition to the suspended match ban, the FIFA Disciplinary Committee imposed a fine of USD 40,000, allocating half of the amount to the violation of Article 14 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code and half to the violation of Article 66 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code.”

Folarin Balogun #20 of the United States.

U.S. Soccer Federation can pay for half of the fine

Although being fined $40,000 in the midst of the 2026 World Cup is far from ideal for the USA and Balogun, the striker can be grateful he won’t have to foot the bill entirely. As FIFA explained, the U.S. Soccer Federation can cover half of the fine, leaving Balogun responsible for the remaining $20,000.

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“The U.S. Soccer Federation was declared jointly liable for payment of the fine pursuant to Article 6.5 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code,” FIFA’s statement on the Balogun case explained.

Balogun declared eligible—and he’ll start

All things considered, Balogun is essentially paying a $20,000 fee to step onto the pitch and play in a Round of 16 match as the Stars and Stripes try to make USA history at the World Cup. Considering some of the ticket prices listed across resale platforms, one could argue Balogun and the United States got themselves a bargain.

However, as with every great deal, there is usually a third party that gets the short end of the stick, and that’s clearly Belgium. The Red Devils will now have to face a red-hot striker who wasn’t part of national team head coach Rudi Garcia’s game plan until just one day before the Round of 16 matchup between the USA and Belgium in Seattle (Lumen Field).

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FIFA set risky precedent with Balogun

Although Christian Pulisic defended FIFA’s decision to cancel Balogun’s suspension, it may have opened the floodgates and set a precedent at soccer’s biggest tournament. Nothing may be the same at the 2026 World Cup.

In fact, it may have already started. According to reports, Balogun’s case has England considering an appeal of Jarrel Quansah’s red card against Mexico. After all, the Three Lions may have nothing to lose even if the appeal is unsuccessful, and what’s to stop the rest of the participating countries from following suit?