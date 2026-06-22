France vs Iraq: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a 2026 World Cup match on June 22, 2026

France will face Iraq at the Philadelphia Stadium for Matchday 2 of FIFA World Cup group stage. Mbappe's team is aiming for its second victory against an Iraq side looking to bounce back from its opening defeat. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match France vs Iraq Tournament 2026 World Cup Date Monday, June 22, 2026 Time 5:00 PM (ET) / 2:00 PM (PT) TV Channels FOX, Telemundo Live Stream Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, Peacock Premium

How to watch France vs Iraq in the USA

Fans throughout the United States can catch this much-anticipated matchup live on FOX and Telemundo via standard television broadcasts.

Streaming options include Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, and Peacock Premium. Be sure to tune in for this thrilling showdown.

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Can I watch France vs Iraq for free?

Fans in the United States can stream this featured matchup live on Fubo or DirecTV Stream. Eligible new subscribers can also claim a free five-day trial on either service.

Both platforms provide nationwide live coverage, allowing viewers to follow every key moment from start to finish.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

France and Iraq meet after very different starts to the tournament. Les Bleus opened with a 3-1 win over Senegal, powered by a two-goal performance from Kylian Mbappé, and can secure a spot in the knockout stage with another victory.

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Iraq, meanwhile, is looking to rebound from a 4-1 loss to Norwaydespite showing some positive moments in attack. Facing one of the tournament favorites won’t be easy, but Iraq will be determined to keep its hopes alive with a strong result.

Aymen Hussein of Iraq – Mattia Ozbot/Getty Images

France vs Iraq: Predicted Lineups

France (4-2-3-1): Mike Maignan; Jules Koundé, Dayot Upamecano, William Saliba, Theo Hernández; Aurélien Tchouaméni, Adrien Rabiot; Michael Olise, Ousmane Dembélé, Désiré Doué; Kylian Mbappé.

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Iraq (4-4-2): Hassan Ahmed; Ali Adnan, Rebin Sulaka, Frans Dhia Putros, Merchas Doski; Ibrahim Bayesh, Osama Rashid Al-Ammari, Zidane Iqbal, Youssef Amyn Jasim; Aymen Hussein, Mohanad Ali Al-Hamadi.

What time is the France vs Iraq match?

The match kicks off today, June 22, at 5:00 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

Eastern Time: 5:00 PM

Central Time: 4:00 PM

Mountain Time: 3:00 PM

Pacific Time: 2:00 PM