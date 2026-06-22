France vs Iraq: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a 2026 World Cup match on June 22, 2026

|Match Summary
|Match
|France vs Iraq
|Tournament
|2026 World Cup
|Date
|Monday, June 22, 2026
|Time
|5:00 PM (ET) / 2:00 PM (PT)
|TV Channels
|FOX, Telemundo
|Live Stream
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, Peacock Premium
How to watch France vs Iraq in the USA
Fans throughout the United States can catch this much-anticipated matchup live on FOX and Telemundo via standard television broadcasts.
Streaming options include Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, and Peacock Premium. Be sure to tune in for this thrilling showdown.
Can I watch France vs Iraq for free?
Fans in the United States can stream this featured matchup live on Fubo or DirecTV Stream. Eligible new subscribers can also claim a free five-day trial on either service.
Both platforms provide nationwide live coverage, allowing viewers to follow every key moment from start to finish.
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Match Preview: What’s at stake?
France and Iraq meet after very different starts to the tournament. Les Bleus opened with a 3-1 win over Senegal, powered by a two-goal performance from Kylian Mbappé, and can secure a spot in the knockout stage with another victory.
Iraq, meanwhile, is looking to rebound from a 4-1 loss to Norwaydespite showing some positive moments in attack. Facing one of the tournament favorites won’t be easy, but Iraq will be determined to keep its hopes alive with a strong result.
Aymen Hussein of Iraq – Mattia Ozbot/Getty Images
France vs Iraq: Predicted Lineups
France (4-2-3-1): Mike Maignan; Jules Koundé, Dayot Upamecano, William Saliba, Theo Hernández; Aurélien Tchouaméni, Adrien Rabiot; Michael Olise, Ousmane Dembélé, Désiré Doué; Kylian Mbappé.
Iraq (4-4-2): Hassan Ahmed; Ali Adnan, Rebin Sulaka, Frans Dhia Putros, Merchas Doski; Ibrahim Bayesh, Osama Rashid Al-Ammari, Zidane Iqbal, Youssef Amyn Jasim; Aymen Hussein, Mohanad Ali Al-Hamadi.
What time is the France vs Iraq match?
The match kicks off today, June 22, at 5:00 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:
Eastern Time: 5:00 PM
Central Time: 4:00 PM
Mountain Time: 3:00 PM
Pacific Time: 2:00 PM