Why isn’t Desire Doue starting today for France vs Spain at the 2026 World Cup?

Desire Doue isn't in France’s starting lineup against Spain in the 2026 World Cup semifinals. Find out why the young star isn’t part of today’s initial selection.

France take on Spain today at Dallas Stadium with a place in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final at stake. One of the biggest talking points ahead of kickoff is Didier Deschamps‘ decision to leave Desire Doue out of the starting lineup against Spain despite the Paris Saint-Germain youngster enjoying an outstanding tournament.

France, led by Kylian Mbappe, who is still in the race for the Golden Boot, have been one of the most dominant teams in the competition, winning every match on their way to the semifinals while producing one of the tournament’s most balanced performances. However, for this showdown against Spain, Deschamps has opted for a different attacking setup, handing Bradley Barcola the starting role on the left wing.

Although Doue started France’s quarterfinal victory over Morocco and has emerged as one of the leading candidates for the FIFA Young Player Award, his absence from the starting XI is purely a tactical decision. Spain are also benching great players though. Pedri, for instance, isn’t starting today. And another Spanish star who will be on the bench is Gavi.

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As for France and Doue, Deschamps has preferred Barcola’s pace and defensive work rate to help contain Spain’s dangerous attack, particularly teenage star Lamine Yamal, even without Nico Williams in the starting XI.

Desire Doue #20 of France is tackled during the FIFA World Cup 2026 match. AI Bello/Getty Images

Could Desire Doue play later against Spain?

Yes. Doue has no injury concerns and remains one of France’s most dangerous attacking options off the bench. His pace, close control, and ability to break lines could prove decisive if Deschamps looks to change the game during the second half. Follow France vs Spain in our minute-by-minute live coverage to see if Doue sees action!

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France’s starting attacking quartet features Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele, Michael Olise, and Bradley Barcola, but Doue is expected to be one of the first offensive options available as Les Bleus pursue a place in Sunday’s 2026 FIFA World Cup final against either Argentina or England.