How many fans are attending France vs Spain today at the 2026 World Cup?

France and Spain collide in the 2026 World Cup semifinals in Dallas to see who will be the first finalist in the tournament. Given the stage of the tournament and the teams involved, this should be one of the most hyped-up matches of the year. Follow France vs Spain with us for live updates!

It is expected that Dallas Stadium, which can have a full air-conditioned environment, will have a full capacity crowd of more than 70,000 spectators watching the game live.

The tournament as a whole has lived in full venues. The seat occupancy rate, according to FIFA, has been of 99.7%. The weather and temperature in Dallas are also worth considering for this game, but the stadium still provides a welcoming fan experience.

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This is Dallas Stadium’s World Cup farewell

This will be the ninth and final match for Dallas Stadium in the 2026 World Cup. Hence, it’s going out with an absolute bang. During the previous eight games, there’s an average of three goals per match in this venue. Therefore, fans could be in for a treat in this France vs Spain.

A general view of Dallas Stadium

June 14: Netherlands 2 – 2 Japan (4 goals)

Netherlands 2 – 2 Japan (4 goals) June 17: England 4 – 2 Croatia (6 goals)

England 4 – 2 Croatia (6 goals) June 22: Argentina 2 – 0 Austria (2 goals)

Argentina 2 – 0 Austria (2 goals) June 25: Japan 1 – 1 Sweden (2 goals)

Japan 1 – 1 Sweden (2 goals) June 27: Jordan 1 – 3 Argentina (4 goals)

Jordan 1 – 3 Argentina (4 goals) June 30 (Round of 32): Côte d’Ivoire 1 – 2 Norway (3 goals)

Côte d’Ivoire 1 – 2 Norway (3 goals) July 3 (Round of 32): Australia 1 – 1 Egypt (2 goals)

Australia 1 – 1 Egypt (2 goals) July 6 (Round of 16): Portugal 0 – 1 Spain (1 goal)

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Spain has a slight advantage

The Furia Roja has played here recently which gives them a very slight advantage in terms of knowing the venue, the pitch, and take out some few minutes of adjusting. Meanwhile, France will have to see how the pitch responds.

Now, it is a minimum advantage given the talent and speed of France. However, it could give Spain all the signs to go and try to hit France fast and early in the game.