Why isn’t Nico Williams playing today for Spain vs Belgium at the 2026 World Cup?

Nico Williams won’t be in Spain’s starting XI for the 2026 World Cup clash with Belgium, a notable absence as La Roja aim for a spot in the semifinals.

Spain take on Belgium today at Los Angeles Stadium in Inglewood with a place in the semifinals of the 2026 FIFA World Cup on the line. One of the biggest talking points ahead of kickoff is not only Youri Tielemans’ sudden unavailability for Belgium but also the absence of Nico Williams from Spain’s starting XI, despite the winger having recovered from the injury that sidelined him during the tournament. Williams may yet become important as Spain advance on their path toward a possible final.

Spain, one of the eight countries that have won the World Cup, have been one of the standout teams of the World Cup after finishing first in Group H before defeating Austria 3-0 in the Round of 32 and edging Portugal 1-0 in the Round of 16. However, head coach Luis de la Fuente has opted for a different attacking setup against Belgium.

Although the Athletic Club winger has recovered from the muscle injury he suffered during Spain’s group-stage victory over Uruguay following a heavy challenge from Nicolás de la Cruz, he is still working his way back after missing several training sessions during his recovery.

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Belgium, managed by Rudi García, arrive after overcoming Senegal and eliminating the United States 4-1 in the Round of 16. The winner of today’s quarterfinal will advance to face France in the semifinals.

Nico Williams #17 of Spain is fouled by Nicolas de la Cruz #7 of Uruguay. Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images

Could Nico Williams play later in the match?

Williams has fully recovered from his injury and is available among Spain’s substitutes for today’s quarterfinal. His pace and dribbling ability could become valuable if Spain need an attacking spark in the second half against Belgium, making him one of De la Fuente’s main options off the bench. Another big name who isn’t starting is Pedri.

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Spain will attempt to reach the semifinals despite Williams’ absence, while Belgium arrive with the confidence of a team that once reached as far as third place at the 2018 World Cup, the deepest run in their history.