Why isn’t Romelu Lukaku starting today for Belgium vs Spain at the 2026 World Cup?

Romelu Lukaku is a legendary player for Belgium, yet the striker is starting from the bench to face Spain in a crucial 2026 World Cup quarterfinal clash.

Spain and Belgium meet today in Los Angeles to determine which nation will face France in the semifinals. However, the Red Devils have surprised many with the absence of Romelu Lukaku in the confirmed starting lineup for this crucial quarterfinal match.

Even though Romelu Lukaku has been an outstanding servant for Belgium, the truth is that he is no longer the lethal striker he once was. For that reason, manager Rudi Garcia has decided to bench him in favor of a younger option in attack as Charles De Ketelaere, so it is purely a tactical decision.

Lukaku is completely healthy and even scored against the USA in the Round of 16, even mocking the USMNT during his goal celebration. However, he is now regarded as a luxury super-sub off the bench rather than an undisputed starter.

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Belgium is not the favorite against Spain

Spain is one of only eight nations to have ever won the World Cup. La Roja entered the tournament as a true contender, and while its debut was a bit rocky, the 2010 champions are now widely regarded as one of the absolute favorites to secure the title.

Romelu Lukaku #9 of Belgium reacts after scoring the team’s first goal.

On the other side is Belgium (whose FIFA ranking has been updated), a team that has historically struggled to dominate on the world stage. While their “Golden Generation” is slowly fading away, the Red Devils are proving that the dark horse label suits them perfectly, and they look entirely comfortable playing without the weight of expectation.

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Belgium will also be missing other notable stars from the starting lineup, including Dodi Lukebakio. Nevertheless, Garcia’s squad hopes to shock the world today, advance to the semifinals, and set up a blockbuster clash against a powerful French side.