How many Premier League players do France have on their 2026 World Cup squad?

France, which have featured one of the most talented squads at the 2026 World Cup, currently have some of their players competing in the Premier League.

France’s squad for the 2026 World Cup is undoubtedly filled with elite talent, with many players competing in Europe’s top leagues. The Premier League, for example, features six representatives from Les Bleus currently playing in the competition.

Many of them are key figures for their respective clubs, while others play important supporting roles within their teams. Here is the list of French players currently competing in the English league:

Malo Gusto, Chelsea

William Saliba, Arsenal

Lucas Digne, Aston Villa

Maxence Lacroix, Crystal Palace

Rayan Cherki, Manchester City

Jean-Philippe Mateta, Crystal Palace

Advertisement

It is worth noting that Digne’s situation could change in the coming days. According to Fabrizio Romano, the left-back is close to completing a move to Paris Saint-Germain and could leave the Premier League during the current transfer window.

Malo Gusto of Chelsea.

Ligue 1 has the most players

Although the French league is not considered one of Europe’s most powerful competitions, having Paris Saint-Germain means that many top players are part of its domestic league. Alongside PSG, Monaco, Rennes, and Lens are the clubs that have players representing Les Bleus at this World Cup, with a total of 8 players.

Advertisement

Chasing third place

Didier Deschamps does not want to leave anything to chance, which is why his lineup will likely feature his strongest available squad. Kylian Mbappe will once again lead the team, aiming to continue his strong run in the Golden Boot race.

Due to an aggravation of a back injury, William Saliba will not be available for this match. The defender, who normally plays for Arsenal, will be replaced by Maxence Lacroix.

With Venezuelan referee Jesus Valenzuela in charge, this match promises to be a high-level clash between two teams that entered the tournament with hopes of achieving more. Can France finally secure a third-place finish in its World Cup history?

Advertisement