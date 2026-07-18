2026 World Cup third-place prize money: How much money does the winner of France vs England get?

France and England will face off for third place at the 2026 World Cup in a head-to-head battle at Miami Stadium.

France and England will go head-to-head in their final appearance at the 2026 World Cup. With a strong attendance expected at Miami Stadium, the winner of the third-place match will earn a total prize of $29 million, according to information previously released by FIFA on their official site.

At this stage of the tournament, finishing fourth is the one outcome neither team wants. However, the loser of this match, which is expected to be played in intense heat, will still receive a total prize of $27 million.

What about the final? Spain and Argentina will face off in the biggest match of the tournament, and beyond lifting the trophy, the champion will also take home a total prize of $50 million. The runner-up will also secure a significant financial reward, earning $33 million.

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Chasing de bronze medal

The list of teams that have finished third at the World Cup is a long one, and today a new name will be added. While every team dreams of reaching the final, getting there is often much more difficult than expected.

Harry Kane of England looks dejected following the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia 3rd Place Playoff.

France have finished in third place at the World Cup on two occasions, in 1958 and 1986. England, meanwhile, have never achieved that position. The Three Lions have lost the third-place playoff three times, in 1986, 1990, and 2018.

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Close to glory

France and England reached the third-place playoff after suffering tough defeats in the semifinals. France’s run came to an end after a 0-2 loss against a clinical Spain, while England was knocked out by Argentina in a thrilling 1-2 match played in Atlanta. Although both teams missed out on the final, this game gives them one last chance to finish the tournament on a high note and secure a spot on the podium.

France

The big game

The highly anticipated final between Spain and Argentina is scheduled to take place at the New York New Jersey Stadium (MetLife Stadium). The epic showdown will kick off on Sunday 19th at 3:00 PM ET, where both teams will battle it out for the ultimate glory of the championship.