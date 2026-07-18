Why isn’t William Saliba playing today for France vs England in 2026 World Cup third-place game?

France are without William Saliba for today's 2026 World Cup third-place game against England. Here's why the Arsenal defender is unavailable.

France will be without one of their defensive leaders for today’s 2026 FIFA World Cup up third-place match at Miami Stadium in Florida against England. William Saliba has been ruled out after aggravating a back injury during France’s 2-0 semifinal defeat to Spain, forcing Didier Deschamps to make a change to his starting lineup.

The Arsenal center-back was forced off just 30 minutes into Tuesday’s semifinal after experiencing severe discomfort. Although Saliba had been managing the injury throughout the tournament, he was unable to continue and was substituted before halftime. FIFA has assigned Venezuelan referee Jesús Valenzuela to take charge of Saturday’s match.

With France facing different scenarios depending on whether they win, draw, or lose today against England, and aiming to close their World Cup campaign with a victory, Crystal Palace defender Maxence Lacroix is expected to replace Saliba in central defense alongside Ibrahima Konaté.

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What happened to William Saliba?

Saliba has reportedly been playing through a back fracture since March, with France manager Didier Deschamps revealing that the defender relied heavily on pain medication to remain available during the World Cup.

William Saliba #17 of France walks off the pitch with medical staff after sustaining an injury. Lars Baron/Getty Images

The injury reached a breaking point against Spain when Saliba aggravated the problem and informed teammates that his back could no longer withstand the pain. As a result, France’s medical staff ruled him out of the third-place playoff to avoid risking further long-term damage.

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How long could Saliba be out?

The injury could sideline Saliba for an extended period after the World Cup. Reports indicate the defender may face a recovery of four to five months, although the exact timeline will depend on further medical evaluations.

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Saliba is expected to return to London next week, where Arsenal’s medical staff will determine whether surgery is necessary or if the injury can be treated through a conservative rehabilitation program.