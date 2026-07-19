How much money do the 2026 World Cup champions and runners-up get from FIFA?

Argentina and Spain are the protagonists of the 2026 World Cup final, which offers an even greater prize than the one awarded in the previous edition.

Argentina are aiming to win their fourth World Cup title. Spain, meanwhile, will be looking to secure their second star. Beyond the significance of adding another trophy to their collection, the financial reward is also an important factor, with the 2026 edition offering the most lucrative prize pool to date.

According to an announcement made through FIFA’s official website, the prize money distributed in this edition increased by 50% compared to the amounts awarded in Qatar 2022. As a result, the team that lifts the trophy will receive a total payout of $50 million.

What happens to the team that finishes second? In that case, whichever of the two teams fails to win the title will still take home a total of $33 million. England, who secured third place after defeating France 6-4, took home a total of $29 million.

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How much did Argentina earn at the Qatar World Cup?

Following their historic triumph at the Qatar 2022 World Cup, Argentina secured a staggering $42 million in prize money, while the runners-up, France, took home a substantial $30 million. This grand total highlights not only the pinnacle of international soccer success but also the massive financial rewards that accompany the sport’s ultimate glory.

Lionel Messi of Argentina lifts the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Winner’s Trophy

The 2030 World Cup in sight

The 2030 FIFA World Cup is set to make history by taking place across three continents, with Spain, Portugal, and Morocco serving as the primary host nations. To celebrate the centenary of the tournament, special opening matches will also be played in Argentina, Uruguay, and Paraguay.

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While the multi-continental venues are officially locked in, FIFA has yet to finalize and announce the official breakdown of the prize money pool that will be distributed among the competing national teams.