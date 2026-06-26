In which city and stadium are Norway vs France playing today? Weather, attendance for WC game

With Norway and France set for a high-stakes World Cup showdown, the spotlight extends beyond the action on the pitch. Find out where the match is being played, what the forecast looks like and what kind of crowd is expected.

Norway and France are set to square off in one of the standout matches of the 2026 FIFA World Cup group stage, with first place in Group I up for grabs. The game will be played at Boston Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Kickoff is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. ET as both teams look to carry momentum into the knockout rounds. However, Erling Haaland isn’t playing today, and neither will Martin Odegaard, also rested for the knockout phase.

Weather conditions are expected to be warm, with temperatures in the upper 70s°F (around 26°C) during the afternoon. While the forecast calls for generally favorable playing conditions, there is a chance of heat affecting players. Didier Deschamps won’t be coaching France due to personal reasons.

Advertisement

What will the weather be like for Norway vs France today?

Warm and mostly favorable weather is expected for Norway vs. France, although players could have to deal with heat and some humidity. The Group I showdown is forecast to kick off with temperatures around 79°F (26°C) under partly cloudy skies.

Players of France pose for a team photograph before the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group I match (Source: Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

There is only a slight chance of rain during the match, but forecasters are monitoring the possibility of scattered showers later in the day. While the weather is not expected to threaten kickoff, conditions could still influence the pace of play.

Advertisement

Climate analysts estimate roughly a 29% chance of heat levels that may impair player performance, meaning hydration breaks and squad rotation could become important factors if temperatures rise during the afternoon.

FIFA has strict protocols in place for extreme weather during the World Cup. Match officials monitor the Wet Bulb Globe Temperature (WBGT) and other environmental conditions before and during games.

How many fans are expected to attend Norway vs France today?

More than 64,000 fans are expected to attend Norway vs. France at Boston Stadium. With first place in Group I on the line, local organizers anticipate another near-capacity crowd at the home of the New England Patriots.

Advertisement

Boston Stadium has become one of the busiest venues of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, hosting multiple group-stage matches along with a Round of 32 game and a quarterfinal. Demand for tickets has remained exceptionally high.

The large crowd is also expected to create heavy traffic around Foxborough. Massachusetts transportation officials have advised fans to arrive early, use public transportation whenever possible and expect delays on roads.