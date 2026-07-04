Who, when, and where is Morocco playing next in 2026 World Cup quarterfinals?

Morocco have advanced to the 2026 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals. Find out who the Atlas Lions could face, when the match will be played, and where it will take place.

Morocco secured their place in the quarterfinals of the 2026 FIFA World Cup after defeating Canada 3-0 in the Round of 16, continuing an impressive tournament run and moving one step closer to matching their best result in a World Cup.

With Morocco’s path to a potential final now updated, the Atlas Lions will now face the winner of the Round of 16 matchup between France and Paraguay. The quarterfinal is scheduled for Thursday, July 9, 2026, at Boston Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, with kickoff set for 4:00 p.m. ET.

Against Canada, who are now eliminated from the 2026 World Cup, midfielder Azzedine Ounahi delivered the decisive performance by scoring both goals. He opened the scoring in the 50th minute following a well-worked set-piece before adding a second in the 82nd minute after finishing off a flowing team move to seal Morocco’s place in the last eight. Morocco’s third goal was scored by Soufiane Rahimi in the 90+7’, sealing the final result.

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How did Morocco reach the Round of 16?

Morocco reached the Round of 16 after eliminating the Netherlands in the previous knockout stage, surviving a dramatic 3–2 penalty shootout following a 1–1 draw in regular time capped by Issa Diop’s stunning 91st‑minute equalizer.

Azzedine Ounahi #8 of Morocco celebrates with teammates. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Morocco’s convincing Round of 16 victory has earned them another chance to compete among the final eight teams, continuing a memorable World Cup run that has captured global attention.

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With either France or Paraguay awaiting in the quarterfinals, the Atlas Lions now prepare for what could become another landmark chapter in the country’s World Cup history, yet they may have to do it without Imsael Saibari, who was subbed off against Canada at the 22nd minute.