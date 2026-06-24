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Who is the referee for South Africa vs South Korea today at the 2026 World Cup?

South Africa and South Korea are locked in and gearing up for their final Group Stage clash of the 2026 World Cup, with FIFA officially locking in the officiating crew for the high-stakes matchup.

Relebohile Mofokeng of South Africa and Heung-Min Son of South Korea.
© Lars Baron and Luke Hales/Getty ImagesRelebohile Mofokeng of South Africa and Heung-Min Son of South Korea.

South Africa and South Korea are officially counting down the minutes to the opening whistle, with both the venue and host city locked in for this critical Group A finale.

Argentina’s Facundo Tello has been assigned as the head official for today’s massive clash between Bafana Bafana and the Taegeuk Warriors. This marks Tello’s second high-profile assignment of the tournament, having previously refereed the 1-1 Matchday 1 draw between Canada and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

An experienced veteran on the international stage, Tello boasts an extensive track record that includes over 350 career matches officiated. Known for maintaining tight control on the pitch, he has issued nearly 1,600 yellow cards (averaging 4.7 per game), brandished 110 red cards, and pointed to the penalty spot roughly 75 times.

With various advancement scenarios hanging in the balance, both South Africa and South Korea desperately need a positive result to secure a place in the knockout stage, as they battle alongside Czechia for a coveted spot in the Round of 32.

The rest of the officiating crew for South Africa vs. South Korea

Given the immense pressure surrounding this Group A finale, FIFA has flanked Tello with an experienced, all-South American officiating crew. Here is the complete list of officials assigned to manage the pitch at Monterrey Stadium:

See also

South Africa’s current FIFA ranking for 2026 World Cup game vs South Korea

  • Main Referee: Facundo Tello (Argentina)
  • Assistant Referee 1: Juan Pablo Bellati (Argentina)
  • Assistant Referee 2: Gabriel Chade (Argentina)
  • Fourth Official: Andres Rojas (Colombia)

With the refereeing assignments locked in, Bafana Bafana and the Taegeuk Warriors will battle under a watchful eye, a matchup being monitored closely by Czechia, the group’s third contender vying for a ticket to the 2026 World Cup knockout rounds.

Santiago Tovar
Santiago Tovar
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