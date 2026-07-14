Lionel Scaloni reportedly plans change in Argentina’s lineup vs England with De Paul’s spot in jeopardy

Ahead of the semifinal against England, reports indicate Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni is considering a midfield shakeup, with Rodrigo De Paul's spot on the line.

Lionel Scaloni is preparing the final tweaks to the lineup ahead of the semifinal between Argentina and England at the 2026 World Cup. Determined to address the recurring headache in the middle of the field, Scaloni may be putting Rodrigo De Paul’s starting job up for grabs.

While many are focused on external factors, such as the British media’s reaction to the referee assignment for Argentina vs. England, Scaloni is nose-deep in tactical analysis. According to Argentine reporter Diego Monroig of ESPN, Scaloni is holding a three-man competition for a spot in midfield. The contenders are De Paul, Giuliano Simeone, and Nicolas Gonzalez.

De Paul has been one of the most criticized players on the roster so far at the 2026 World Cup, as he’s looked a step off and hasn’t been the engine of the team as he usually is. Simeone has played just one game at the 2026 World Cup (against Jordan in the group stage). As for Gonzalez, he’s been the first substitute in virtually every game, but he has yet to make a start.

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Whoever earns the position will likely play in midfield close to the touchline, with the task of covering the entire flank—an area where England can do a lot of damage from. If Gonzalez starts, he will likely do so on the left side of the field, while De Paul or Simeone would line up on the right.

Lionel Scaloni of Argentina.

If De Paul is benched, Argentina face three options

In the event that Scaloni does indeed take De Paul out of Argentina’s starting XI, there are three possible scenarios, according to ESPN’s Leo Paradizo. One alternative is to have Gonzalez enter the starting lineup in place of De Paul but on the left side, while Alexis Mac Allister shifts to the right. Argentina would line up in a 4-4-2 formation, with Leandro Paredes and Enzo Fernandez completing the midfield.

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Another option is for Simeone to replace De Paul on the right side of midfield, while Mac Allister moves to the left. Argentina would keep its current tactical setup, which is a hybrid of a 4-4-2 and a 4-1-3-2 formation.

The third and final option, according to reports, is for Exequiel Palacios to earn the starting job, adding another possession-oriented midfielder to a crucial area of the pitch. Although Palacios appears to be a step behind Simeone and Gonzalez, he is a different type of player than the two wingers. If Scaloni wants to go with a different player profile to replace De Paul, Palacios is the leading option.

De Paul’s comments

Ahead of the long-awaited showdown against England, De Paul shared a candid statement about his emotions leading up to a game unlike any other the national team has played before. Just like Lionel Messi was 14 years old the last time Argentina and England met in a World Cup, De Paul was only 8 in 2002. Needless to say, this game has been a long time coming.

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“Tomorrow’s game will be unique. I can’t wait to play. I love these kind of games, they motivate me, and bring out so many emotions in me,” De Paul admitted to reporters on Tuesday. “[England’s] a team I’ve never faced before. I’m experiencing this with a lot of joy and excitement. I can’t wait for tomorrow to arrive.”