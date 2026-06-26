New Zealand vs Belgium: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a 2026 World Cup match on June 26, 2026

New Zealand will face Belgium at the BC Place Vancouver for Matchday 3 of FIFA World Cup group stage. Both rivals need the victory and will go for it. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match New Zealand vs Belgium Tournament 2026 World Cup Date Friday, June 26, 2026 Time 11:00 PM (ET) / 8:00 PM (PT) TV Channels FOX, Telemundo Live Stream Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, Peacock Premium

How to watch New Zealand vs Belgium in the USA

Viewers in the United States can catch every moment of this marquee matchup live on FOX and Telemundo via standard television broadcasts.

Fans can also stream the game through Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, or Peacock Premium. Be sure to tune in.

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Can I watch New Zealand vs Belgium for free?

Fans in the United States can stream this must-watch showdown live on Fubo or DirecTV Stream. New eligible subscribers may receive a free five-day trial.

Both platforms provide nationwide live access, allowing fans to follow every key moment, crucial stretch, and decisive play from start to finish in real time.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

The stakes couldn’t be higher for Belgium as they head into a crucial group-stage clash. After back-to-back draws, Kevin De Bruyne and company are still in the race for qualification, but only a win will ease the pressure and keep their hopes on track.

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New Zealand, meanwhile, is also fighting to stay alive after squandering a halftime lead in a 3-1 loss to Egypt. With just one point from two matches, Tim Payne and his teammates need a victory as well, making this a must-win showdown for both sides.

Tim Payne of New Zealand – Fran Santiago/Getty Images

New Zealand vs Belgium: Predicted Lineups

New Zealand (4-2-3-1): Max Crocombe, Tim Payne, Tyler Surman, Michael Boxall, Liberato Cacace, Finn Bell, Marko Stamenic, Joe Just, Ben McCowatt, Sarpreet Singh, Chris Wood.

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Belgium (4-2-3-1): Courtois, Thomas Meunier, Brandon Mechele, Arthur Theate, Maxim De Cuyper, Youri Tielemans, Hans Vanaken, Jérémy Doku, Kevin De Bruyne, Leandro Trossard, Romelu Lukaku.

What time is the New Zealand vs Belgium match?

The match kicks off today, June 26, at 11:00 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

Eastern Time: 11:00 PM

Central Time: 10:00 PM

Mountain Time: 9:00 PM

Pacific Time: 8:00 PM