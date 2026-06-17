What’s Panama’s FIFA ranking at the 2026 World Cup?

Panama faces a complicated forecast in Group L as it prepares to clash with England, Croatia, and Ghana. Here is a breakdown of where the Canaleros stand in the FIFA World Rankings ahead of their 2026 World Cup campaign.

Panama shares Group L with England, Croatia, and Ghana—all formidable opponents in the 2026 World Cup. However, the Concacaf side is not the lowest-ranked nation of the four in the FIFA World Rankings.

Panama is in 34th place in the global standings. In Group L, England leads the way at 4th overall, followed closely by Croatia, ranked by FIFA at 11th, while Ghana trails far behind as the lowest-ranked nation in the group at 73rd overall.

Panama is also far from the lowest-ranked Concacaf nation in this World Cup. Haiti entered as the lowest-ranked country from the confederationat 83th overall, followed closely by Curacao, who sits at 82nd.

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A complicated group for Panama

While Panama was able to dominate the Concacaf qualifiers, advancing directly without needing the intercontinental play-off route, the Canaleros didn’t have the same luck when it came to the actual World Cup draw.

🔥🇵🇦🏆 ¡NOS FUIMOS PAL’ MUNDIAL! 🇵🇦🏆🔥



Contra todo, con el corazón en la mano y la bandera en el alma… ¡hemos clasificado a nuestro segundo mundial! ✨🏆



💙❤️🤍es un sueño de país, un orgullo que recorre cada calle, cada hogar, cada corazón.#MásPanameñosQueNunca🇵🇦 pic.twitter.com/TI9LNBKFsU — FEPAFUT (@fepafut) November 19, 2025

Panama was placed in a brutal Group L alongside England and Croatia, two European powerhouses and genuine contenders for the title. Ghana also shares this group, though the Black Stars enter as the lowest-ranked African nation in the entire tournament.

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For Panama, its best chance of survival seems to be advancing as one of the best third-place teams in the competition. However, everything will depend on the outcome of its opening match against Ghana, with the absence of star midfielder Thomas Partey for the match vs Panama being a crutial matter for the Black Stars.

Which is the best-ranked Concacaf team in the 2026 World Cup?

Mexico is the highest-ranked nation from Concacaf in the 2026 World Cup, sitting at 14th overall. El Tricolor is closely followed by the United States at 17th overall.

Canada, the third co-host of the tournament, sits at No. 30 overall. These rankings are prior to the start of the World Cup and will suffer changes through the entire competition.