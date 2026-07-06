Portugal vs Spain: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for 2026 World Cup Round of 16 on July 6, 2026

Portugal squares off with Spain at the Dallas Stadium in the FIFA World Cup round of 16. Two serious title contenders clash as they seek a place in the quarterfinals. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Portugal vs Spain Tournament 2026 World Cup Date Monday, July 6, 2026 Time 3:00 PM (ET) / 12:00 PM (PT) TV Channels FOX, Telemundo Live Stream Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, Peacock Premium

How to watch Portugal vs Spain in the USA

Fans across the United States can watch the match live on FOX and Telemundo through cable and satellite television services.

Streaming coverage is available via Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, and Peacock Premium. Be sure to tune in for this exciting showdown.

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Can I watch Portugal vs Spain for free?

Fans in the United States can stream this highly anticipated matchup live on Fubo and DirecTV Stream, with both offering eligible new users a free five-day trial.

Available nationwide, each platform gives viewers access to every crucial play, from kickoff through the final whistle.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

A blockbuster Round of 16 showdown is on deck as two of the tournament’s top championship contenders collide with a place in the quarterfinals at stake. What happens today between Portugal and Spain will determine who plays USA or Belgium in the quarterfinals.

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Portugal earned its spot in this matchup after edging past Croatia in a tense battle, but the challenge only gets steeper against a Spain squad that cruised to a 3-0 victory over Austria in the previous round.

Led by stars such as Cristiano Ronaldo, who praised Lamine Yamal, both sides boast elite talent and title aspirations, setting the stage for what could be one of the most compelling matches of the knockout stage.

Bruno Fernandes of Portugal – Buda Mendes/Getty Images

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Portugal vs Spain: Predicted Lineups

Portugal (4-2-3-1): Diogo Costa; João Cancelo, Rúben Dias, Renato Veiga, Nuno Mendes; Vitinha, João Neves; Pedro Neto, Bruno Fernandes, Rafael Leão; Cristiano Ronaldo.

Spain (4-2-3-1): Unai Simon; Pedro Porro, Pau Cubarsi, Aymeric Laporte, Marc Cucurella; Rodri, Pedri; Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo, Alex Baena; Mikel Oyarzabal.

What time is the Portugal vs Spain match?

The match between Spain and Portugal at Dallas Stadium kicks off today, July 6, at 3:00 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

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Eastern Time: 3:00 PM

Central Time: 2:00 PM

Mountain Time: 1:00 PM

Pacific Time: 12:00 PM