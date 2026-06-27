Portugal’s FIFA ranking updated for 2026 World Cup game against Colombia

Portugal haven't been as sharp as they'd hoped to start the 2026 World Cup, but their FIFA ranking still commands respect from Colombia and the rest of the world.

Coming into the 2026 World Cup as the fifth-best team in the world, Portugal were in for a rude awakening after drawing with DR Congo. Although the Lusos have bounced back, their current ranking heading into Group K’s final match against Colombia reflects the team’s slow start.

As it stands, Portugal sit at No. 8 in the FIFA World Rankings. The Lusos will hold that position when they face Colombia at Miami Stadium in Florida. Meanwhile, Colombia sit at No. 11 in FIFA rankings and—unlike Portugal—are trending upward.

The showdown in the Sunshine State is pivotal. Not only will the winner have a chance to improve their position in the FIFA World Rankings, but the match will also determine Group K’s winner and runner-up. The Lusos are well aware of what will happen if Portugal win, draw, or lose against Colombia and understand just how much of a must-win match this will be.

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Portugal’s official ranking

Because FIFA’s world ranking was last updated before the start of the 2026 World Cup, Portugal’s current place at No. 8 is only temporary. The official rankings won’t be updated until the tournament comes to an end, a lot can change for the Lusos.

Cristiano Ronaldo #7 of Portugal.

If the 2026 World Cup ended today, Portugal would drop to No. 8 in the FIFA World Rankings. Fortunately for the Lusos and fans across the globe, soccer’s biggest tournament is only getting started. Portugal could very well return to their original spot at No. 5—or even climb higher.

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Portugal’s best and worst rank

Just like Colombia, Portugal’s highest year-end ranking in FIFA World Rankings history was No. 3. While Colombia reached that mark in 2014, Portugal did so in 2017. As for their nadir, Portugal’s lowest year-end ranking was No. 36 in 1998. Their lowest ranking overall was No. 43 during that same year.