What is Colombia’s current FIFA ranking for 2026 World Cup game vs Portugal?

Making their way up FIFA World Rankings, Colombia are up for a litmus test when they face Portugal in the 2026 World Cup.

Colombia have put the world on notice with strong performances to start the 2026 World Cup. However, they will face their toughest test yet against Portugal in the final Group K match. While the Cafeteros understand what will happen if they win, tie, or lose against Portugal, one overlooked aspect is what the result could mean for their place in the FIFA World Rankings.

Entering the matchup against Portugal at Miami Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, Colombia are currently at No. 11 in FIFA rankings. Considering they were at No. 13 entering the 2026 World Cup, it’s clear their wins over Uzbekistan and DR Congo didn’t go unnoticed by soccer’s governing body. On the other hand, Portugal’s updated FIFA ranking has dropped since the tournament began.

Still, it’s the showdown in the Sunshine State against Portugal that will carry much more weight. Colombia had some trouble deciphering the White Wolves and Leopards, so how they fare against the Lusos could be very telling as to the Cafeteros‘ true expectations—and whether they belong inside the top 10 or are right where they should be, just outside looking in.

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Unofficial ranking

While Colombia are pleased to see their ranking rise in the governing body’s chart, they must stay alert. After all, their current 11th-place position is unofficial. FIFA released its official rankings before the start of the 2026 World Cup and will only update them once the tournament concludes.

Luis Diaz of Colombia.

In the meantime, teams will move up and down the rankings, but only temporarily. Colombia’s official standing will not be confirmed until July 19, after a new World Cup champion is crowned.

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Needless to say, Colombia hope to be the nation hoisting soccer’s most beautiful and coveted trophy. If they do, they will undoubtedly be in for a meteoric rise in FIFA’s rankings.

Colombia’s best and worst rank in FIFA history

Since the FIFA World Rankings were introduced in 1992, Colombia have experienced both ends of the spectrum. Their highest year-end ranking was No. 3 in 2014, when they took the world by storm at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. As for their lowest year-end ranking, that came in 2008, when Colombia finished the year at No. 49.