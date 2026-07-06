Spain’s FIFA ranking updated for 2026 World Cup Round of 16 against Portugal

Spain enter this crucial 2026 World Cup clash against Portugal with a slight edge in the FIFA World Ranking over their opponent.

A clash between European giants takes place in the Round of 16 of the 2026 World Cup. Spain, currently ranked third in the FIFA rankings, enter this crucial match ahead of Portugal in the standings.

Of course, the situation for Cristiano Ronaldo’s team could change depending on whether it wins, ties, or loses against La Roja. Portugal currently sit 7th ahead of this match, having dropped two places.

Veteran referee Anthony Taylor will be in charge of officiating what is expected to be a packed Dallas Stadium filled with fans. Which of these two teams will ultimately continue their World Cup campaign?

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How many points do Spain and Portugal have in the ranking?

France’s recent victory over Paraguay moved Les Bleus into first place, pushing Spain down the rankings. Luis de la Fuente’s team currently has a total of 1,892.28 points, behind Argentina.

Mikel Oyarzabal #21 of Spain celebrates with teammates.

Cristiano Ronaldo knows they will be facing an elite opponent, and he has shown respect toward them. Portugal, another major European contender, sit inside the top 10 of the rankings with 1,787.85 points, just behind Morocco.

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Star-studded showdown

Cristiano Ronaldo on one side, Lamine Yamal on the other. CR7, ahead of this important match, acknowledged that the Barcelona star is the future of soccer, setting up a major showdown between the two in Dallas.

The Portuguese forward, however, holds a slight edge over his counterpart in this World Cup: Ronaldo has scored 3 goals and is not only looking to stay in the tournament but also to close the gap on the top scorers (Erling Haaland, Lionel Messi, and Kylian Mbappe lead with 7).

At the moment for Spain, the standout in these statistics is Mikel Oyarzabal. The forward has scored four goals and has emerged as his team’s main attacking threat on the pitch.