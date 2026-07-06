Switzerland stands with Belgium, questioning FIFA’s decision to lift Folarin Balogun’s suspension

In an unusual decision given the circumstances, FIFA chose to overturn the suspension imposed on Folarin Balogun, a move that sparked controversy across the soccer world. Belgium’s Football Association was the first to voice its objections, and has now been joined by Switzerland in criticizing the decision.

“The decision in the Balogun case is incomprehensible to the Swiss Football Association (SFA), regardless of how it came about. Until now, the principle has been clear: any player sent off is automatically suspended for the next match. This rule applied equally to everyone and provided clarity and consistency,” the Swiss Football Association’s statement begins.

The release also raises questions about the credibility of the officiating in the tournament: “This decision raises questions and creates uncertainty, particularly regarding the authority of referees’ decisions, especially when the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) is involved. The credibility of the competition depends on clear rules that are applied consistently.”

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The controversy grew so much in the court of public opinion that Donald Trump revealed he had spoken directly with Gianni Infantino. The FIFA president confirmed the call but denied that it had any influence on the final decision to review the case.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino speaks.

The soccer world reacts

Once the news emerged that Balogun’s suspension had been overturned, reactions from across the soccer world quickly followed. USMNT head coach Mauricio Pochettino celebrated the decision, arguing that the suspension had been unfair. As a result, he will have his striker available for the Round of 16 clash against Belgium.

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Another prominent figure to weigh in was England head coach Thomas Tuchel, who even questioned how far this type of decision-making could go in soccer. Christian Pulisic, meanwhile, strongly defended FIFA’s decision to lift Balogun’s suspension.

What will happen with Balogun?

USMNT face a tough challenge against Belgium in the Round of 16 of the 2026 World Cup, and their future in the tournament will depend on whether they win, tie, or lose. The good news for the team is that Folarin Balogun is expected to be available for this crucial match.

Having Balogun available will be crucial for Pochettino. The striker has scored three goals so far in the tournament and remains one of the team’s most dangerous attacking weapons. The winner of this clash will face the winner of Spain vs. Portugal on July 10 at 3 PM ET at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

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Switzerland, meanwhile, are on the other side of the bracket. They will first face Colombia in Vancouver on Tuesday, July 7, and in the potential quarterfinals they would meet the winner of the match between Argentina and Egypt on Saturday, July 11 in Kansas City.