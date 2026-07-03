In which city and stadium are Colombia vs Ghana playing today? Attendance, weather for WC game

Find out where Colombia vs Ghana are playing today, including stadium details, expected attendance, and extreme weather conditions for the 2026 World Cup.

Colombia and Ghana meet today in a high-stakes 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 32 clash at Kansas City Stadium (Arrowhead Stadium) in Kansas City, Missouri, with a place in the next round on the line.

The venue is one of the most iconic stadiums in the United States, home to the Kansas City Chiefs of the NFL, and has an official capacity of 76,416 spectators, making it one of the largest sites used during the tournament.

The official attendance will be confirmed by FIFA during the second half, although projections suggest a near-capacity crowd. Colombia and Ghana arrive in strong form after navigating a demanding group stage, and expectations are high for a competitive match in what has become one of the most physically challenging environments of the tournament

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What are the weather conditions for Colombia vs Ghana?

Matchday conditions in Kansas City are expected to be extremely demanding due to a heat advisory in place for the area. Temperatures are forecast to reach around 35°C (95°F), but humidity levels will push the “feels-like” temperature into the 38°C to 43°C (100°F to 110°F) range, creating a physically taxing environment for both teams.

Kansas City Stadium, in Kansas City, Missouri. Francois Nel/Getty Images

Kickoff conditions around 8:30 p.m. local time are expected to ease slightly after sunset, with temperatures still near 31°C (88°F) and a light breeze offering minimal relief.

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