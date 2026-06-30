Mexico’s FIFA ranking updated ahead of 2026 World Cup Round of 32 vs Ecuador

As Mexico face Ecuador in the Round of 32 of the 2026 World Cup, it's time to see if the hosts are ranked better than their foes.

Mexico hope to continue their 2026 World Cup dream going but a huge match awaits vs. Ecuador. This will be a very highly-contested game but the question rises: who’s better positioned in the FIFA ranking?

There are many scenarios possible depending on if Mexico win, tie, or lose vs Ecuador. Still, the fact is that Mexico are 9th in the FIFA rankings, which is a sign of how the team is in an upwards trajectory.

Mexico now have 1736.01 points, and in the 2026 World Cup alone, El Tri has collected 48.53 points. Mexico haven’t even conceded a goal in this tournament. However, this will be a heated game, as Ecuador already complained to FIFA about Mexico fans.

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Are Mexico favored over Ecuador?

Ecuador have also moved in the FIFA rankings. However, given that Mexico are a top 10 team in the rankings, and play at Mexican soil, they should be favored. Actually, according to the Vegas odds, Mexico are a +120 favorite, while Ecuador pay +320, and a draw +180.

Raúl Jiménez of Mexico celebrates.

The referee for the Mexico vs Ecuador game is a strict one. That might be a key component for this game given the intense nature it’s developing prior to the starting whistle. The uniforms for Mexico and Ecuador are set, now it’s time to see which team gains the upper hand.

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Mexico vs Ecuador 2026 World Cup stats

Mexico have played three games, won all three, scored six goals and conceded none of them. The Javier Aguirre underlings were just one of three teams to get 9/9 points in the group stage, and are the only ones yet to receive a goal against them.

As for Ecuador, it was a rocky road. They were better than what the results suggest, as they lost to Ivory Coast, tied with Curacao, and beat Germany. They only scored two goals despite having 44 shots in three games.