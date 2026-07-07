What happened to Emam Ashour and why was he subbed off by Egypt vs Argentina at the 2026 World Cup?

As Egypt need all their players to make an extra physical effort against Argentina at the Round of 16 of the 2026 World Cup, Emam Ashour has been subbed off due to health concerns.

Emam Ashour had been one of Egypt‘s best players against Argentina in their Round of 16 clash at the 2026 World Cup. However, he couldn’t stay on the pitch due to a physical setback. With the Pharaohs making an immense effort to hold off La Albiceleste’s attacks, head coach Hossam Hassan took Ashour off during the halftime break.

Ashour himself asked to be replaced, as he wasn’t at 100 percent. On a play in which he chased Rodrigo De Paul, the Egyptian left midfielder showed signs of discomfort in his lower body, he looked toward the bench, and gestured to be substituted. It was a selfless act from Ashour, who has scored two goals at the 2026 World Cup.

Realizing he wasn’t fit enough to continue, Ashour called for a teammate to take his place. Moreover, he played through the dying minutes of the first half despite the pain so as not to force Egypt to use a substitution window. In Ashour’s place, Hassan brought Hamdy Fathy onto the pitch. Omar Marmoush was left at the substitutes bench by Egypt.

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Tough piece to replace

Although Hassan and Egypt’s coaching staff were left with no other choice, being without Ashour for the remainder of the game against Argentina puts the Pharaohs up against a steep climb. Ashour has provided the team with a Swiss Army knife-type midfielder.

Emam Ashour reacts to Egypt’s goal.

Ashour plays a crucial role at both ends of the field and, thanks to his stamina, has helped the defenders neutralize Argentina’s threats on the wing, while also putting opposing defenders on notice with his ability to join Mohamed Salah and Haissem Hassan in attack.

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While Fathy will be asked to fill the same role, it remains to be seen whether he can do so as efficiently as Ashour has throughout the tournament. Moreover, if Ashour’s injury turns out to be serious, it could be a huge loss for Egypt should they advance past Argentina and reach the quarterfinals for the first time in national team history.

Egypt eye history

Regardless of the end result, this will already be Egypt’s best World Cup finish ever. But if they plan to go even further, they will need Ashour back as soon as possible. Perhaps substituting him early in the Round of 16 will allow the midfielder enough time to recover, proving the Pharaohs right to be better safe than sorry.