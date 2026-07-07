Why isn’t Omar Marmoush starting today for Egypt vs Argentina at the 2026 World Cup?

Omar Marmoush isn’t part of Egypt’s starting XI against Argentina in a key match of the 2026 World Cup Round of 16.

Egypt take on defending champion Argentina in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 16 at Atlanta Stadium, with head coach Hossam Hassan making one of his biggest lineup decisions of the tournament by leaving Omar Marmoush out of the starting XI.

When Egypt’s official lineup was released, it confirmed that the Manchester City forward would begin the match on the bench. Instead, Mostafa Ziko was selected to partner Mohamed Salah in attack as the Pharaohs look to continue their historic World Cup run, where Egypt already secured their best-ever finish but want to go even further.

With French referee François Letexier confirmed for the Argentina vs. Egypt match, Marmoush’s absence from the starting lineup comes after a challenging tournament in which he hasn’t been able to find his best form, while Egypt have leaned toward a more balanced tactical approach against one of the favorites to win the competition. Meanwhile, Lautaro Martinez isn’t starting for Argentina today.

Advertisement

Why is Omar Marmoush on the bench against Argentina?

Marmoush has endured a disappointing World Cup, playing more than 300 minutes across Egypt’s previous four matches without recording a goal or an assist. The 26-year-old also missed a key one-on-one opportunity against Australia in the previous round, adding to his difficult tournament.

Mostafa Zico #11, Omar Marmoush #22 and Mohamed Salah #10 of Egypt. Fran Santiago/Getty Images

Egypt adjust their tactics for the defending champions

Facing one of the tournament favorites has prompted Egypt to adopt a more conservative approach for the Round of 16. Rather than deploying their usual three-man attack, the coaching staff has reinforced the midfield with players capable of providing greater defensive cover and work rate against a highly FIFA‑ranked Argentina squad.

Advertisement

SurveyDo you agree with Egypt's decision to bench Omar Marmoush? Do you agree with Egypt's decision to bench Omar Marmoush? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

The adjustment is designed to limit Argentina’s attacking threats, led by Lionel Messi, while giving Egypt opportunities to strike on the counterattack. Whether the tactical decision pays off could determine if the Pharaohs can produce one of the biggest upsets of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.