What is Ivory Coast’s current FIFA ranking for 2026 World Cup game vs Norway?

Ivory Coast begin their 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 32 campaign against Norway in Dallas, with a place in the Round of 16 on the line.

The Elephants have every reason to dream big at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Currently ranked No. 31 in the FIFA World Ranking with 1,565.47 points, Ivory Coast enter the tournament as a dangerous opponent, and Norway know they will have to be at their best to move on.

The Vikings, meanwhile, hold a slight edge over their opponents in the rankings. Norway currently sit 23rd in the standings, although it is well understood that those numbers even out once it’s 11 vs. 11 on the pitch.

Dallas Stadium will be dressed for the occasion as it hosts one of the most evenly matched games in this round. Several teams have already secured their place in the next stage, and both the African and Nordic sides will be looking to join that select group.

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Ivory Coast’s road in the 2026 World Cup

During the group stage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Ivory Coast competed in Group E, kicking off their campaign with a crucial 1–0 victory over Ecuador thanks to a late 90th-minute goal by Amad Diallo. They followed that up with an intensive clash against Germany and wrapped up the stage playing Curacao.

Amad Diallo #15 of Cote d’Ivoire celebrates with teammate Yan Diomande #11 after scoring.

Thanks to these performances, the Elephants successfully secured their ticket to the knockout rounds for the first time in their history, qualifying for the Round of 32, by finishing as one of the top teams in their group.