What is Japan’s FIFA ranking ahead of 2026 World Cup game against Brazil?

Japan enter their high-stakes showdown against Brazil with a golden opportunity to prove they are a legitimate 2026 World Cup dark horse, putting their tactical discipline to the ultimate test against the world’s elite.

Japan and Brazil are set to collide in a massive, high-stakes 2026 World Cup Round of 32 showdown. While the world eagerly anticipates this tactical heavyweight battle, the Samurai Blue are fully aware of the mountain they have to climb, facing a powerhouse Brazil squad whose prestigious FIFA ranking could either serve as fuel for an upset or a psychological barrier.

Currently sitting 17th in the world with 1,673.68 ranking points, Japan enter the knockout phase after navigating a grueling Group F to finish in second place with 5 points. To advance, they will need a flawless performance against Brazil that are singularly focused on capturing their elusive sixth World Cup crown.

The stakes are even higher for regional pride: Japan are one of the final Asian representatives left standing in North America. Following a disastrous opening round for the AFC that saw South Korea, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Uzbekistan all suffer early exits, the pressure is on the Samurai Blue to save face for their confederation.

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The burning question heading into the match is simple: How can Japan pull off a monumental shock against the Brazilian side? While tactical breakdowns will dominate the pre-match headlines, the reality of the knockout stage simplifies everything, it’s win or go home, and anything can happen over 90 minutes.

Japan players pose for a team photograph.

How Japan navigated the Group Stage

While Japan only secured a single victory in the opening round—a dominant 4-0 thrashing of Tunisia—their resilient performances against the Netherlands and Sweden proved they belong on this stage.

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By grinding out draws against both European heavyweights, the Samurai Blue showcased their tactical versatility. Against the Dutch, they displayed incredible mental fortitude by clawing back from a 2-0 deficit to secure a gritty 2-2 draw. In their finale against Sweden, Japan weathered a sluggish start before turning up the intensity in the second half to lock down their spot in the bracket.

Here is a look at Japan’s analytical profile from the group stage:

Goals Scored: 7 (2.33 per game)

Goals Conceded: 3

Goal Difference: +4

Disciplinary Record: Just 1 yellow card across three matches, picked up by defender Shōgo Taniguchi in the high-stakes finale against Sweden.