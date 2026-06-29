Brazil’s FIFA ranking updated for 2026 World Cup Round of 32 vs Japan

Brazil are set to clash with Japan in a highly anticipated 2026 World Cup Round of 32 matchup, with both squads keeping a close eye on the latest real-time updates to the FIFA World Rankings ahead of kickoff.

The slate is wiped clean for Brazil. After smoothly navigating the group stage to lock up a spot in the 2026 World Cup Round of 32, the tournament now transitions into a high-stakes, win-or-go-home reality. A grueling knockout clash awaits against Japan, a squad universally tapped as the tournament’s biggest dark horse. Facing a dangerous opponent, Canarinha’s manager Carlo Ancelotti is expected to deploy his absolute strongest XI to secure passage to the next round.

Beyond tournament advancement, Brazil’s recent performances have already paid dividends on the global stage. Fueled by a dominant 3-0 victory over Scotland, Brazil have climbed to No. 5 in the live FIFA World Rankings. Amassing 1,785.19 points, the South American giants have cracked the top five for the first time since November of last year.

Brazil capitalized heavily on their final two Group C fixtures, outscoring Scotland and Haiti by a combined 6-0 margin. Those commanding three-goal victories provided the necessary coefficient boost to leapfrog Portugal in the global standings, sending the Portuguese tumbling three spots down the ladder.

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With Vinicius Jr. comfortably pulling the strings as Brazil’s talisman so far this tournament, and veteran icon Neymar Jr. aggressively working his way back to peak form, the camp enters the knockout phase riding a wave of confidence rather than anxiety. Still, this star-studded roster remains acutely aware of the tactical discipline Japan brings to the pitch.

Foco nos 16 avos de final! 🔥🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/6P0qxqeBx9 — brasil (@CBF_Futebol) June 27, 2026

Brazil’s ranking trajectory over the past year

Despite briefly slipping out of the top five just ahead of the World Cup, Brazil have largely sustained an elite presence over the last calendar year. Outside of a minor mid-2025 slide that saw them bottom out at No. 7 in October, the five-time world champions have been a model of consistency near the apex of the sport.

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Here is a look at Brazil’s month-by-month ranking evolution:

October 2024 – July 2025: No. 5

September 2025: No. 6

October 2025: No. 7

November 2025 – January 2026: No. 5

April 2026 – June 2026: No. 6

Brazil’s group stage statistical footprint

Brazil marched into the Round of 32 as the undisputed winners of Group C, narrowly edging out Morocco on goal differential. Across their three opening-round matches under Ancelotti, the powerhouse nation put together an incredibly efficient statistical resume:

Games Played: 3

Record: 2-1-0 (W-D-L)

Points: 7

Goals For (GF): 7

Goals Against (GA): 1

Goal Difference (GD): +6

Group Finish: 1st Place (Advance to face Japan in Houston)