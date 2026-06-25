Sweden’s current FIFA ranking for 2026 World Cup game against Japan

Sweden and Japan meet in their Group F match at the 2026 World Cup. Here’s how Sweden’s current FIFA ranking compares ahead of kickoff.

Japan and Sweden will meet at Dallas Stadium in a decisive Group F clash to close out the first phase of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. With both nations already in strong positions to reach the Round of 32, the result could play a major role in determining the final order of the group standings.

According to the latest FIFA rankings, Sweden enter the match ranked No. 36 in the world with 1,517.99 points. The Scandinavian side remains among Europe’s most competitive national teams and will look to improve its standing with a strong finish to the group stage at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Japan have enjoyed an impressive tournament so far, opening with a 2-2 draw against the Netherlands before recording a dominant 4-0 victory over Tunisia. Sweden’s campaign has been more uneven, beginning with a convincing 5-1 win over Tunisia before suffering a heavy 5-1 defeat against the Netherlands on Matchday 2.

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How does Sweden’s FIFA Ranking compare to Japan?

While Sweden occupy the 36th position in the FIFA rankings, Japan enter the contest as the higher-ranked side at No. 16 with 1,681.26 points. The gap between the two nations reflects Japan’s consistency on the international stage and its emergence as one of Asia’s leading soccer powers in recent years.

Anthony Elanga #11 of Sweden celebrates after scoring his team’s first goal. Lars Baron/Getty Images

However, Sweden have already shown their attacking potential during this tournament. Despite their setback against the Dutch, Graham Potter‘s team demonstrated its ability to create scoring opportunities and remains capable of challenging any opponent in the group.

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What is at stake for Sweden against Japan?

Although both teams are well positioned to advance to the knockout stage, the final group match remains highly significant. A victory would allow Japan to take control of Group F, while Sweden could also win the group with a victory if Netherlands doesn’t win. Takefusa Kubo isn’t playing for Japan though, so the European side should’ve reason for optimism.