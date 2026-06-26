Who is the referee for Uruguay vs Spain today at the 2026 World Cup?

Uruguay and Spain are gearing up for a high-stakes group finale to decide who advances to the 2026 World Cup knockout stage, and FIFA has officially locked in the officiating crew for the monumental clash.

Uruguay and Spain are playing for far more than mere pride. Securing a spot in the 2026 World Cup knockout stage is the ultimate priority for both sides, as a win, tie or loss could change Spain and Uruguay’s future in the competition.

American referee Ismail Elfath will officiate Spain vs Uruguay with a red uniform. Already tested in this tournament, the veteran MLS official will need a flawless performance on the pitch to keep a lid on what promises to be a highly physical, fiercely contested matchup.

The math is simple but daunting for La Celeste. Uruguay enter this final matchday facing a must-win scenario; their current standing leaves them with absolutely no margin for error if they hope to extend their stay in North America.

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Adding to the drama, both squads face contrasting health fortunes ahead of kickoff. Uruguay will be forced to navigate this crucial test without the services of injured star defender Ronald Araujo, while Spain enter the match boasting a fully fit, 100% healthy roster.

Referee Ismail Elfath.

The officiating crew for Uruguay vs. Spain

With Elfath locked in as the head official, he will be flanked by an all-American field crew, while Costa Rican officials anchor the VAR booth and reserve duties. Here is the complete officiating lineup for Uruguay and Spain:

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Head Referee: Ismail Elfath (United States)

Assistant Referee 1: Corey Parker (United States)

Assistant Referee 2: Kyle Atkins (United States)

Fourth Official: Juan Calderón (Costa Rica)

Reserve Assistant Referee: Juan Carlos Mora (Costa Rica)

Elfath’s profile

The 44-year-old MLS veteran is set to handle his second match of the 2026 World Cup, following his highly successful assignment during the Netherlands vs. Japan clash on June 14.

Elfath brings an elite tournament pedigree to this high-stakes fixture. He is one of CONCACAF’s most decorated officials, having previously refereed at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar—where he earned the distinct honor of serving as the fourth official for the Final—as well as the Tokyo Olympic Games, Copa América, and the FIFA Club World Cup.