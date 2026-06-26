The uniforms Spain and Uruguay are wearing today for 2026 World Cup Matchday 3

The Matchday 3 game between Spain and Uruguay in Mexico for Group H of the 2026 World Cup promises fireworks. Not only are both teams in desperate need for their best version to appear, but none have secured their Round of 32 slot yet. Therefore, the result between Spain and Uruguay today is crucial for both sides.

Spain tied with Cape Verde in the first game and while they had a first half of dreams against Saudi Arabia, once Lamine Yamal got subbed off, the team really fell dramatically in form. Spain is heavily dependent on Lamine Yamal’s talent.

As for Uruguay, they tied with both Saudi Arabia and Cape Verde. The Charruas have looked very deficient, especially in the attacking front. Now, they must win to keep their hopes alive against a tough Spain side.

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What uniforms are Urugay and Spain wearing in Matchday 3?

Uruguay will use a navy blue uniform with some details in different shades of brighter blues. Meanwhile, the Charruas‘ goalkeeper will use a full orange kit with the jersey having some patterns. Ronald Araujo won’t be among the Uruguayan players who suit up today.

FIFA.com

As for Spain, they’ll go back to their white, beige-esque uniform with details in maroon. As for the Spanish goalkeeper, he will use a full yellow uniform with some black details. The referee of Spain vs. Uruguay will wear a red shirt.

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What’s at stake in Uruguay vs. Spain?

The stakes in the 2026 World Cup Group H matchup between Uruguay and Spain center on knockout round qualification and group supremacy. Spain needs just a draw to advance, while Uruguay is in a precarious position and likely needs a win to secure its place in the Round of 32.

However, shall Spain lose, and Cape Verde win against Saudi Arabia, Spain would fall to the third spot of the group. Then, it would remain to be seen if they go through as one of the best third places. However, given their goal difference, it’s likely they’d be one of the top third places in any given case.