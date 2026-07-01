How many fans are attending USA vs Bosnia and Herzegovina today at the 2026 World Cup?

A near-capacity crowd is expected as United States face Bosnia and Herzegovina in a high-stakes World Cup knockout clash, with fans packing the Bay Area venue for one of the tournament’s most anticipated nights.

The United States‘ World Cup journey enters the knockout stage with one of its biggest tests yet, as Bosnia and Herzegovina stand between the hosts and a place in the Round of 16. Both teams are fighting for a place in the next stage.

With the match taking place at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium, a packed house is expected as American supporters look to create a memorable atmosphere for a win-or-go-home showdown.

Attendance has become one of the defining storylines of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with the tournament already setting new overall attendance records thanks to consistently packed stadiums across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

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Expected attendance for USA vs Bosnia and Herzegovina today

A crowd of around 68,000 to 71,000 fans is expected for USA vs Bosnia and Herzegovina at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium (Levi’s Stadium) in Santa Clara, with the venue projected to be at or near full capacity.

Tim Ream #13 of United States during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D match (Source: Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

The stadium, one of the largest used in the World Cup, officially holds 68,500 spectators, meaning the knockout-stage clash is expected to be a complete sell-out given demand from home supporters and international fans.

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Ticket demand has surged significantly ahead of kickoff, with resale prices climbing sharply in recent days before stabilizing closer to matchday, a common trend across high-profile USMNT knockout fixtures.

Reports from secondary markets have shown strong late interest despite high prices, reinforcing expectations that the stadium will be fully packed once fans fill the stands in Santa Clara.

The atmosphere is expected to heavily favor the United States, which is playing in front of a home crowd in a decisive win-or-go-home match. However, Bosnia and Herzegovina will also bring a noticeable traveling fanbase.

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What’s at stake in USA vs Bosnia and Herzegovina today?

Everything is on the line: the winner advances to the Round of 16, while the loser is eliminated from the 2026 World Cup. This knockout-stage format turns the match into a high-pressure, single-elimination battle.

For the United States, the stakes are especially significant as they continue their campaign on home soil. A victory would extend their run into the Round of 16 and keep alive expectations of a deep tournament push.

The team enters the match with strong momentum after a solid group-stage performance and the advantage of playing in front of a predominantly home crowd. For Bosnia and Herzegovina, the match represents a historic opportunity.

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Reaching the knockout stage already marks one of the strongest World Cup performances in the nation’s history, and a win would take them into uncharted territory with a place in the Round of 16.