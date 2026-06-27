What is Ghana’s current FIFA ranking for 2026 World Cup game vs Croatia?

Separated by more than 300 FIFA ranking points, Ghana and Croatia meet in a crucial 2026 World Cup Group L clash as both sides fight for qualification.

Ghana enter their decisive 2026 FIFA World Cup Group L clash against Croatia at Philadelphia Stadium in Pennsylvania in strong form,¿, with the African side sitting in a favorable position after two solid performances in the group stage.

Ghana are currently sit 65th in the FIFA World Ranking with 1,398.57 points. The African’s side began their tournament with a 1-0 win over Panama before earning a valuable 0-0 draw against England.

With that momentum, the squad coached by Carlos Queiroz approaches the match knowing that a draw could be enough to secure qualification for the Round of 32.

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How do Ghana and Croatia compare in the latest FIFA rankings?

Ghana currently sit 65th in the FIFA World Ranking with 1,398.57 points, while Croatia are significantly higher at No. 13 with 1,711.48 points. Despite the gap in rankings, Ghana’s strong performances in the group stage have kept them ahead in the standings, setting up a high-stakes final match against a Croatia side fighting to stay alive in the competition.

Harry Kane #9 of England and Thomas Partey #5 of Ghana shake hands. Buda Mendes/Getty Images

What is at stake for Ghana against Croatia?

Ghana’s results against Panama and England have given them control of their qualification path heading into the final group-stage match. A draw would be enough to secure progression, while a victory could potentially open the door to a top finish in Group L.

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With everything still to play for, Ghana enter the match knowing that their strong start to the tournament will only matter if they can maintain consistency in this decisive clash against Croatia.