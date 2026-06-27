Why isn’t Inaki Williams starting today for Ghana vs Croatia at 2026 World Cup?

Ghana have made a controversial decision ahead of their decisive game against Croatia in the 2026 World Cup: The Black Stars have left Inaki Williams on the bench.

Inaki Williams, one of Ghana’s eight players born abroad representing them at the 2026 World Cup, will not be starting when the Black Stars take on Croatia in the finale of Group L. As surprising as the decision is, it’s not entirely news to fans in the Gold Coast.

Ghana head coach Carlos Queiroz (from Portugal) had already left Williams out of the starting lineup for the Black Stars’ debut at the 2026 World Cup. Thus, the fact that he’s done it again isn’t all that surprising. Whether it’s the right call is a different question. However, Williams wasn’t much of a factor against England in the only World Cup match he has started so far, and the head coach is going back to what worked for him before.

The decision to leave Williams on the bench is entirely tactical. Williams is fit to play and will be ready to come on if his team needs him against Croatia, who will also be without Josko Gvardiol in the starting lineup.

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Who will be replacing Williams?

As Ghana gear up for a decisive matchup with Croatia, they are well aware of what will happen if they win, tie, or lose. They know what the odds are, and yet Queiroz is opting to leave the Athletic Bilbao striker out of the starting lineup.

Inaki Williams of Ghana.

In his place, Kamaldeen Sulemana will play alongside captain Jordan Ayew in attack. Other notable names in the starting XI include Antoine Semenyo and Thomas Partey.

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Ghana’s lone goal in 2026 World Cup

The Black Stars have scored just one goal through their first two games of the 2026 World Cup. Curiously enough, the goalscorer wasn’t one of their top strikers but midfielder Caleb Yirenki instead.

A 0-0 draw would be enough for Ghana to advance to the Round of 32 from Group L, meaning they could reach the knockout stage after scoring just one goal in the group stage. So far, Semenyo, Ayew, and Williams have all been held scoreless.