Why isn’t Dodi Lukebakio starting today for Belgium vs Spain at the 2026 World Cup?

Doki Lukebakio isn’t a starter for Belgium against Spain at the 2026 World Cup quarterfinals. The big-time forward is facing the reality of starting this high-stakes match on the bench, just like Romelu Lukaku.

This tactical decision might come as a shock to some as Lukebakio started last game. Lukebakio will start on the bench as Jeremy Doku comes back to being a starter for Belgium. They’ve exchanged starting roles in this World Cup.

Despite last game’s lineup, head coach Rudi Garcia has opted to bench Lukebakio once again. With plenty of fans attending Los Angeles Stadium, Garcia is shifting away from the tactic that led Belgium here.

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Lukebakio’s irregular output for Belgium during 2026 World Cup

Lukebakio just played once in three games of the 2026 World Cup stage. Then, he was trusted as a super sub in the Round of 32, and then got the starting role against the USA. Now, Garcia is sending him back to the sidelines for the game vs Spain.

Jeremy Doku of Belgium controls the ball.

Doku and Lukebakio have similar characteristics as they are both pacy, electric, and quite good in 1-on-1 situations. Hence, Garcia might just think Doku is better suited for this game compared to Lukebakio. Belgium aren’t the only team leaving big names on the bench, as Pedri isn’t starting for Spain.

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Are Belgium better off without Lukebakio?

The fact that Lukebakio and Doku are so similar makes it pretty tough to assess how relevant he is. Doku is just a better version of Lukebakio, as stated by two facts: Doku plays for a bigger club, and Lukebakio suffered injuries in the latter parts of the season prior to the World Cup.

Facing a possession-dominant side like Spain requires relentless off-the-ball running for the entire match. This requires plenty of stamina, so if Doku starts to fade, we’re likely to see Lukebakio in the second half as a substitute.