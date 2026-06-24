What happens if South Africa win, tie or lose vs South Korea today at the 2026 World Cup?

South Africa and South Korea will square off in their final group stage match, with both nations battling to secure a coveted spot in the 2026 World Cup Round of 32.

South Africa and South Korea will clash in their final 2026 World Cup group stage match, with crucial Round of 32 berths on the line. The knockout bracket is rapidly filling up, with seven teams already punched through, including Colombia, which locked up their spot after defeating the DR Congo on Tuesday.

With everything to play for, South Africa enter the finale with their tournament life on the line. Expectation is building following Bafana Bafana’s hard-fought draw against Czechia in Round 2, a result that kept their hopes alive in a Group A where hosts Mexico have already locked up the top spot.

On the other hand, South Korea sit in a much more enviable position, controlling their own destiny in second place with 3 points. A simple draw will be enough for the Taegeuk Warriors to secure a spot in the next round, meaning they take the pitch with the absolute certainty that avoiding defeat punch their ticket to the knockouts.

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While South Africa are fully aware of their current standing in the FIFA Rankings, the team knows its performance over the first two matches didn’t quite live up to expectations. However, South Africa have a prime opportunity to rewrite the narrative and salvage their tournament in this high-stakes group finale.

⚽️ Bafana Bafana vs South Korea

📅 Thursday, 25 June 2026

​🏟️ Monterrey Stadium, Mexico

🕕 Kick-off: 03:00am SA Time

🖥 SABC 1/3 & SABC+#Fifaworldcup#BafanaPride #BafanaBafana pic.twitter.com/T80tiRlvbr — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) June 24, 2026

What happens if South Africa beat South Korea?

If South Africa pull off the victory over South Korea, Bafana Bafana would automatically leapfrog them to finish on 4 points. Their exact seeding would then depend on the outcome of Czechia’s concurrent match against Mexico; if Czechia also win, goal differential would serve as the primary tiebreaker since the head-to-head match between South Africa and Czechia ended in a tie.

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Conversely, a South African victory would put South Korea in serious jeopardy of elimination. The Koreans would desperately need Mexico to deny Czechia a win just to preserve a potential lifeline as one of the best third-place finishers.

What happens if South Africa and South Korea tie?

A draw would see the sides split the points, an outcome that keep South Korea safely through but leave Bafana Bafana on thin ice. South Africa could still technically squeeze through in third place with 2 points, but that scenario entirely depends on Mexico defeating Czechia to keep the Czechs below them.

Furthermore, out-of-group help would become a necessity. If teams in other quadrants like Bosnia and Herzegovina win their respective finales to reach 4 points, South Africa’s math gets incredibly complicated. A draw forces Bafana Bafana to look at the scoreboard, needing specific negative results from teams like the DR Congo, Ecuador, and Senegal just to sneak in on the third-place wild-card ladder.

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What happens if South Africa lose to South Korea?

If South Africa fall to South Korea, Bafana Bafana will be officially eliminated from the 2026 World Cup. A defeat would mark the nation’s fourth all-time exit in the group stage, following similar opening-round heartbreaks at France 1998, South Korea/Japan 2002, and as hosts in South Africa 2010.

Group A and best third-place standings

With Mexico already running away with first place, Czechia, South Korea, and South Africa all control varying degrees of their own destiny. Here is how the standings look ahead of the final whistle:

Group A standings:

Position & Team Points GP & GD 1. Mexico 6 2 GP (+3 GD) 2. South Korea 3 2 GP (0 GD) 3. Czechia 1 2 GP (-1 GD) 4. South Africa 1 2 GP (-2 GD)

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Best third-place standings*: