Why isn’t Jarell Quansah playing today for England vs Argentina at the 2026 World Cup?

England, without Jarrell Quansah, will face Argentina at Atlanta Stadium with the goal of securing a place in the 2026 World Cup final.

England and Argentina will meet in Atlanta for a place in the 2026 World Cup final. Thomas Tuchel, with a lineup that could differ from the one used against Norway, will be without Jarrell Quansah, who is suspended for the match.

Quansah received a red card during the match against Mexico in the Round of 16, and after his suspension was confirmed, it was revealed that the defender had to serve a two-game ban. The first was the quarterfinal clash against the Vikings, and the second will be against Argentina.

In a hypothetical scenario where the Three Lions reach the final against Spain, Thomas Tuchel could potentially use him if he chooses to do so. Quansah has been a key figure in England’s defense throughout the tournament so far.

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Who will replace Quansah vs Argentina?

In the quarterfinal match against Norway in Miami, Thomas Tuchel decided to start with his traditional back four: Ezri Konsa, John Stones, Marc Guéhi, and Nico O’Reilly.

Thomas Tuchel, Manager of England

Although there is still no official confirmation, the tactical setup for England is expected to remain unchanged, with only the personnel set to be modified. Reece James’ return at right-back would move Ezri Konsa and Marc Guehi into the center-back positions, while Nico O’Reilly would remain on the left side.

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Spain await their Final opponent

Spain, considered by Luis de la Fuente to be the best team in the world, dominated France from start to finish and have already secured their place in the final. Now, the only question remaining is whether Argentina or England will be their opponent.

The final is scheduled for next Sunday, July 19, at 3 PM ET, at New York New Jersey Stadium. The team that plays France in the third-place match will do so on Saturday in Miami.